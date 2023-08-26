SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

Website Logo
Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience about his reunion with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on sharing screen space after a gap of 17 years.

Shah Rukh on Saturday conducted an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) during which he shared how he felt after working with Big B after so many years.

One of the users asked wrote, “Kuch line for @SrBachchan ke liye.”

To which, Shah Rukh responded, “ It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know he beat me in the run!!!!”

If the recent reports are to be believed then both the actors are set to share the screen space again after 17 years.

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh and SRK will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is due in cinemas on December 22.

