Sivagiri Mutt chief says Kerala still striving for ‘equal social justice’

The influential Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala on Thursday (31) said that the state has not yet achieved “equal social justice” and highlighted the continued prevalence of Brahminical dominance in matters concerning the priesthood within major temples.

It said, only those who belonged to the Brahmin community could apply for the post of priests in well-known shrines like Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, Chottanikkara Bhagavathi Temple, Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, and so on.

The Sivagiri Mutt holds significant importance as a spiritual hub for the state’s numerically strong Ezhava community.

Sachidananda Swamy, president of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, which manages the monastery said, the governments of the CPI (M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF issued circulars seeking Brahmins as priests in these temples during their respective tenures.

He was speaking at a programme organised at the Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala, in connection with the 169th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary social reformer and saint Sree Narayana Guru, the founder of the mutt.

A 20th century spiritual leader and social reformer, Guru propagated the philosophy of “one caste, one religion, and one God for mankind”.

What Sree Narayana Guru wanted was not just the right to offer prayers at temples but the right for everyone to conduct pujas and rituals there and manage those shrines, cutting across any difference, he said.

Sachidananda Swamy asked how far the state could go forward in the area of social reformation after the samadhi of Guru.

The state should be able to attain “equal social justice” by imbibing the thoughts of the Guru and carrying forward the lamp of revolution and reformation he tried to implement.

Alleging that the Secretariat, the administrative hub in the state capital, is a ‘thamburan kotta’, a fortress of privileged people, he urged to bring a change in such matters.

Despite several announcements and the formation of many political parties and movements in these years, the state could not achieve much more in terms of social renaissance than what was created by the Guru.

He also urged the state government to make ‘Daiva Dasakam’, penned by Sree Narayana Guru as the official prayer song of Kerala.

Though several requests had been submitted in this regard before in these years, no action has been taken so far, Swamy criticised.

Kerala tourism minister Mohammad Riyas along with many ruling and opposition MLAs were among the dignitaries present on the stage when Swamy made the critical remarks.

Swamy recently criticised assembly speaker A N Shamseer stating that his remarks on Lord Ganesha had hurt the sentiments of the faithful and urged him to tender an unqualified apology in this regard.

