Shama Amin quits BBC show on health grounds

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Apprentice contestant Shama Amin has quit the BBC show due to health reasons, the BBC reported.

Amin, who has rheumatoid arthritis, said the competition was “physically demanding”. The autoimmune disease causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists, the report added.

The winner of the show takes home a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Earlier, the Bradford nursery owner said that she wanted to “be a living example” for Asian women.

After she left, 13 entrepreneurs remain in the running to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I have had to make a difficult decision to leave the process,” Amin was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I would just like to thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Baroness Karren Brady and previous contest winner Tim Campbell have joined Lord Sugar for this year”s competition.

Amin, 41, added that “being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf” meant she understood the challenges Asian women faced.

According to BBC, the first episode of the new series was watched by 4.6 million people, making it the show’s most popular launch since 2017.