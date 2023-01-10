Website Logo
  Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Rochdale drug dealer jailed for possession of firearm and dangerous driving

Ahad Hussain of West Street, Rochdale was arrested following a police pursuit on Tweedale Street in October last year.

Ahad Hussain (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Rochdale drug dealer has been jailed for nine years after leading police on a dangerous pursuit while he was carrying a gun.

Ahad Hussain of West Street, Rochdale was sentenced on Friday (6) at Minshull Street Crown Court for possession of a firearm, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and dangerous driving, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

He was arrested in October last year following a police pursuit on Tweedale Street in October last year. During the pursuit, his car collided with a Mercedes 4×4 type vehicle. He was later detained at the scene.

Police said that the chase began after the 25-year-old displayed ‘erratic’ driving and failed to stop for officers.

According to police, Hussain was rushed to Fairfield General Hospital in Bury with serious injuries which were not life-threatening.

Officers discovered class A drugs worth approximately £2,800 on Hussain, along with a concealed firearm, which led to a significant armed police response.

As forensic officers conducted their investigation, a section of the hospital was cordoned off, and a scene was set up.

Later, it was reveled that Hussain was driving under a provisional licence and he was also uninsured.

“We understand this incident will have caused concern for many at the hospital and in the wider community,” superintendent Richard Warden, of GMP Rochdale division, was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

“We have been working with hospital staff to minimise disruption and ensure that there was no risk to the wider public. The suspect was detained throughout, and a scene was put in place, which brought the incident to a swift conclusion. This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing disruption at Fairfield Hospital.”

Detective sergeant Andy Whitehill of GMP’s Rochdale Child Protection Investigation Unit said; “This was a proactive stop by our officers at the time after their ‘police instinct’ kicked in.

“What followed was a fast-paced but swift incident and investigation on a person that carried a direct threat to the public.

“The sentence shows the severity of the offences committed by the individual and how we will do all we can to keep the local community safe from people who are intent on committing crime.”

