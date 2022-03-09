Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Pakistan’s opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (ANI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan, holding his government responsible for the spiralling inflation.

The motion, signed by about 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday (8).

“We have taken this decision for the people of Pakistan and not for ourselves,” PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif said.

Signatures of at least 68 members of parliament are required to force the Speaker to summon a session, which should be convened between three and seven days to conduct a vote on a no-confidence motion.

In the House of 342, the opposition needs the support of 172 members to remove the prime minister and his cabinet.

Khan, 69, who is heading a coalition government, can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides, which is not unusual in parliamentary democracies.

Reacting to the opposition move, Khan said the country’s powerful army was with him and he was confident that the government was “not going anywhere”.

“The army stands with me, it will never support thieves … and since the people are not backing the opposition any more, they are claiming that the establishment is supporting them,” he said.

The army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

“After this, nothing will happen against this government till 2028… The opposition will face a humiliating defeat,” the prime minister said.

“My lawmakers are being offered Rs 180 million (equivalent to £762,750 for supporting no-confidence motion). I told them to take the money and distribute it among the poor,” he claimed.

Echoing the ruling party’s narrative of international conspiracy behind attempts seeking his removal, Khan said people who do not want an independent foreign policy would support the no-confidence motion.

Khan had said he was ready for everything the opposition throws at him.

Opposition parties blame Khan’s government for “uncontrolled inflation” that has broken the back of poor people of the country, while Khan accuses them of trying to remove him as he was not willing to condone the alleged corruption by the leading opposition leaders.

The opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove Khan, Geo TV reported, citing sources.

The opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 lawmakers of the ruling party and others from an ally of the government, sources said.

Meanwhile, Khan’s close aide Aleem Khan announced that he would be joining hands with disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen, prompting the prime minister to dispatch Sindh governor Imran Ismail to Lahore to pacify the former Punjab minister.

Khan has also summoned the attorney general of Pakistan at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss legal aspects after the Opposition tabled the no-trust move against him.

Khan, a former cricketer, came to power in 2018 and elections are to be held in 2023 if he succeeds to ward off the challenge of the no-trust move.

He had promised to clean the country of corruption and create a “new Pakistan”.

Last year in March, the prime minister had voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections. In a show of strength, he had secured 178 votes – six more than required – to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the Dawn reported.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bina Mehta among inspirational women recognised at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards
PAKISTAN
Daesh bomber of Pakistan mosque was ‘Afghan’
News
GG2 Power List shows rise of Asian female high-fliers
UK
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges Britain to ‘do more to help’
UK
Indian entrepreneur donates £25,000 to Migration Museum
UK
Doctor sacked after he ordered a junior to strip naked in front of him
News
Hearing loss, epilepsy are early features of Parkinson’s, research reveals
PAKISTAN
Blast kills seven troops in southwest Pakistan
UK
London’s Camden celebrates ‘Bangladesh at 50’
UK
Annual Women’s Day debate held in London
INDIA
Indian students in Sumy board buses to safer zone
News
Ukrainian president to address British parliament
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
As National Careers Week commences, the ‘We are the NHS’…
Pakistan’s opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan
India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping
Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top…