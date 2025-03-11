IN A WATERSHED moment for British Parliament, Nusrat Ghani now leads an all-female team of deputy speakers – a historic first that adds another remarkable chapter to her barrier-breaking political career.

As chairman of ways and means, the principal deputy speaker position, Ghani stands at the helm of the most diverse lineup of deputies the House of Commons has ever witnessed. Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle captured the significance of this milestone in July 2024: "This parliament is breaking more glass ceilings than ever before, with the biggest number of women MPs ever – and now an all-female team of deputies. All three MPs are incredible politicians who are well-respected by this House."

The role carries weighty responsibilities: chairing the Budget debate, overseeing amendment selection during Committee of the whole House, and supervising Westminster Hall business arrangements. The position also puts her in charge of the panel of chairs, responsible for chairing public bill committees and other general committees.

Commenting on her new role, Ghani said: "I’m honoured to have made a bit of British history as the first ethnic minority MP to serve in the Chair and I hope it inspires the next generation of women.”

Commanding her first Budget debate as chairman of ways and means in October, Ghani demonstrated both authority and finesse in managing the charged atmosphere of the Commons. The session – Labour’s first Budget presentation in 14 years – saw Ghani assertively maintain order while navigating the traditional parliamentary tensions between government and opposition.

Her handling of the contentious revelations of Budget details to the media was particularly noteworthy, as she firmly upheld parliamentary convention by criticising the government's premature disclosures, describing them as "a supreme discourtesy to this House and all of its democratically elected MPs."

Her recent diplomatic engagements underscore the growing influence of her position. In February this year, she travelled to Pakistan, attending the inaugural Asia and Southeast Asia Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference in Lahore, which she characterised as "a significant step forward in global parliamentary relations."

But Ghani's path to this prestigious position reveals a story of determination. Her dismissal as minister in February 2020 sparked controversy when she disclosed to the Sunday Times that a whip had told her "Muslimness was raised as an issue" and that her "Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable."

Though a subsequent inquiry proved inconclusive, Ghani stood firmly by her account.

Her political renaissance came in September 2022, when she returned to government, serving in crucial roles across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Department for Business and Trade. Under prime minister Rishi Sunak, she took charge of the Investment Security Unit at the Cabinet Office, scrutinising potential national security risks to the UK.

She joined the government in January 2018 as a junior minister in the Department of Transport, responsible for shipping, and Ghani's voice has since been particularly powerful in addressing maritime sector challenges.

“The maritime sector is vital to global trade and livelihoods, yet we cannot ignore the human cost borne by its 1.8 million seafarers. The stories of harassment, bullying, and mental health struggles I’ve heard are both harrowing and eye-opening,” she recently wrote, supporting the ‘mental health at sea campaign’ run by industry charity, the Guild of Benevolence.

“The stark reality, that one-sixth of seafarers have experienced or witnessed bullying or harassment, as highlighted by reports across the maritime charity and welfare sector. These numbers would trigger uproar in land-based industries, yet, in maritime, they are met with muted responses. This ‘sea blindness’ must end.”

Born in Kashmir to Pakistani parents, she became the first woman in her family to receive formal education, progressing from state comprehensive school to Birmingham City University and later earning her Masters at Leeds University.

Since winning her Sussex Weald (formerly Wealden) seat in 2015, Ghani has accumulated an impressive list of firsts: the constituency's first female Conservative MP, the party's first Muslim woman MP, and in January 2018, the first Muslim woman to speak from the government dispatch box in the Commons.

Her reflection on these achievements carries a powerful message: "A century after women got the vote for the first time, I hope that today young people can see that regardless of their background, faith, race, gender or sexuality, there will be a warm welcome on the green benches, and no matter where you are from you can achieve your dreams and ambitions."

Before entering politics, Ghani built a diverse career in the charitable sector, working with Age UK and Breakthrough Breast Cancer, followed by a stint at the BBC World Service.

Her unwavering stance on human rights abuses in Xinjiang earned her recognition as runner-up for the NATO Women of Peace and Security Prize, second only to the then US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi. As a member of the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee between 2020 and 2022, she has led on a number of enquires, including a probe into the use of Uyghur slave labour in UK supply chains.

While running for the deputy speaker role, Ghani revealed that it was her own experience of facing international pressure that deepened her understanding of parliamentary courage.

Having been sanctioned by both China and Russia for her outspoken criticism of human rights abuses, and surviving repeated hacking attempts, including a Russian cyber attack just before the election, Ghani emerged more determined to protect MPs' right to speak without intimidation.

"When I was sanctioned by both China and Russia, there was a moment of anxiety," she has said. "But I knew that I just had to double down and continue the work that I was doing."

This resilience now shapes her vision for the role, where she prioritises safeguarding MPs' ability to conduct their duties "without fear or favour."