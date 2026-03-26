A LONG-STANDING advocate for gender equity in financial services, Nishma Gosrani combines senior-level consulting experience with policy influence and industry leadership.

A partner at Bain & Company, she has spent more than two decades advising major banks and financial institutions on strategy, transformation and organisational change. In June 2025, she became chair of Women in Banking and Finance, a membership network that has championed women in financial services for over 45 years.

Speaking about her appointment, Gosrani emphasised the economic stakes behind gender equality in the sector. “Realising the full economic potential of women in financial services is not just a matter of representation. It is a critical lever for productivity, innovation, and long-term growth,” she said, arguing that Britain’s global competitiveness depends on drawing on the widest possible pool of leadership talent.

Her appointment builds on years of policy work aimed at improving gender balance in finance. Gosrani co-authored the Women in Finance Charter Blueprint alongside Amanda Blanc, chief executive of Aviva, setting out practical steps for firms seeking to increase the number of women in senior roles. In 2020, the pair also co-founded Stratos, the Financial Services Female CEO Club, bringing together senior women leaders across the sector.

Her thinking on these issues was evident at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, where she spoke during a session titled ‘Intelligence for Inclusion: Transforming Women’s Health through AI’. The discussion examined how artificial intelligence could influence women’s health outcomes and the risks of reinforcing existing inequalities.

Gosrani cautioned that technology alone will not close those gaps. “Without deliberate intervention, it risks encoding decades of under-representation of women in data, research, and leadership at speed,” she said. Drawing on lessons from financial services, she argued that “what gets measured gets fixed, what leaders own gets done”, and that systems must be designed properly from the outset.

She also highlighted the close connection between economic empowerment and health. “Financial literacy and economic agency directly shape women’s health outcomes, influencing access to care, continuity of treatment, and the ability to make informed decisions across the life course,” she noted, stressing that women’s health cannot be addressed in isolation from the wider social and economic systems around it.

Alongside her industry work, Gosrani served on prime minister Rishi Sunak’s Business Council from May 2023 to 2024. At Bain, her work spans talent strategy, digital transformation and the use of AI in workforce planning, as well as helping organisations manage regulatory change and large-scale restructuring.

She received an OBE in 2020 for services to gender pay gap reporting and for contributing to changes in the Equality Act. A Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, she studied at University College London and completed executive education at London Business School.