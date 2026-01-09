NHS errors see bodies released to wrong families in Scotland

THE NHS has repeatedly released the bodies of deceased people in Scotland to the wrong families, MSPs said, after a recent wrongful release was discovered only after a cremation had taken place.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie and Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane raised the issue during first minister’s questions, urging John Swinney to take action, reported The Times. The case involved a bereaved family being given the wrong body by Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for a cremation ceremony.

An investigation has been launched by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, after a different body was transported from the hospital mortuary to undertakers by mistake. As a result, a service arranged by one family led to the wrong body being cremated.

NHSGGC said “two families have been caused significant additional distress at an already very difficult time”. The Times previously reported that hospital staff had been suspended.

Baillie said the incident had caused “devastation” and added it was not the first such case, citing the body of a 96-year-old grandmother being sent to the wrong funeral directors. She said the matter could be reported to Police Scotland.

Gulhane said other cases included the body of 56-year-old William Paterson being released incorrectly, a mother left in a mortuary for six weeks, and the remains of 96-year-old Agnes Lane being released to the wrong funeral firm.

Swinney said he was “deeply concerned” and extended his sympathies to the families. He said NHSGGC and the inspector of funeral directors were investigating and that information would be published where possible.

NHSGGC said the incident was due to human error and that full support was being offered. Medical director Dr Scott Davidson apologised and said an immediate investigation had been launched.