My top 10 reasons to be happy – Shama Sikander

By: ASJAD NAZIR

WHETHER it is acting in multiple platforms such as films and TV shows, heating up social media with her posts or inspiring others with her fitness regime and willingness to speak about mental health, Shama Sikander has made her own unique mark.

Eastern Eye got the versatile actress to reveal her top 10 reasons to be happy.

Life: The biggest reason to be happy is that I can breathe and experience this amazing life, along with all it has to offer. I am so thankful that all my senses work wonderfully well, so that I can think, feel, smell, and touch this beautiful world that we all live in. Life is actually truly beautiful, and with this pandemic we realise it now more than ever before. That is a big reason to be happy and why I cherish each moment.

Family: I am so grateful to have a fantastic family who loves and supports me. This is a really challenging industry to work in, so having that support system is essential. My family has stood by me through the highs and lows of this journey and been my greatest strength when I have needed it most. They are like a lovely safety net that I can always fall back on and a beautiful blessing.

Friends: Life is definitely made more glorious with amazing friends, especially those who would do anything to make life more beautiful for you. Just like my family, my fabulous friends have been there for me whenever I needed them, including on days when I want someone to put a smile on my face. In this life even if you have one true friend, who is there for you unconditionally, then that is a reason to be happy.

Love: Whether it is with family, friends or that someone special, love is just a beautiful feeling to have. It’s an indescribable emotion that brings so much happiness. I have the perfect

love of my life who adores me and loves me with his whole being. He makes me happy,

and I am grateful to have him in my life.

Awareness: Becoming aware is a big advantage in this life and can be a great source of happiness. My awareness helps me navigate through life easily and in its totality, which makes this journey smoother. Being aware helps negotiate obstacles easily and also lets you know what ultimately makes you happy, which is great to have. For example, fitness and working out makes me incredibly happy.

Memories: I am a forward-thinking person and always like to look ahead, but I also treasure the magnificent memories that I have and see each one as a great treasure. On days I am down, I will think back to a happy time, and it will always put a smile on my face. Try it if you need a pick me up.

Inner peace: Having inner peace is more valuable than money, material possessions, popularity, and anything you have achieved in your career. I have worked very hard to achieve my inner peace and it is a great source of joy. When you are happy on the inside then you glow and everything else falls into place naturally.

Positivity: I have a positive, grateful attitude towards everyone and everything. Having a positive outlook will always lead to a happy state of mind. It also gives you clarity, inner strength and puts problems into perspective. Even on days you don’t feel like, try to find that positivity and give yourself that boost of happiness. You deserve it.

Inspiring people: A great source of happiness is inspiring people because they show you a beautiful side of life. Whether it is the frontline worker selflessly helping others, those who have overcome struggles, people who show kindness or the unconditional love of your parents, inspiring people will always give you a reason to be happy. They will motivate you to help others and love the life that you have.

My work: Last, but not least, my work makes me incredibly happy. As an actress, I can live so many different lives through the characters I play and emotions I experience. The more challenging my role is, the happier it makes me and takes me to a new place that I couldn’t go to in everyday life. Being in front of the camera and hearing ‘action’ always gives me that rush of happiness.

Instagram: @shamasikander