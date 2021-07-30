Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230

HEADLINE STORY

MPs condemn inaction over ‘institutional racism’ in UK police

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

By: Pooja Shrivastava

“DEEP-ROOTED” inequalities still persist in UK police and very little has been done to stamp out the racial injustice, claimed a recent report by an all-party committee of MPs, which has also heavily criticised the force and the government for making negligible progress in the past 22 years since the release of Macpherson report.

 

 

Calling for urgent action to tackle racial disparities in law enforcement, the Home Affairs Committee on Friday (30) also highlighted the “worrying decline of confidence” in the police among some ethnic minority communities.

Among its findings, the report found that adults from black and mixed ethnic backgrounds are less likely to have confidence in the police than adults from white or Asian backgrounds.

MPs, in the report, have also castigated the police for failing to reform themselves. Successive governments of both main parties have also been accused of failing to take racial justice seriously enough, media reports said.

MPs’ recent report also pointed out that findings, such as “institutional racism in UK police”, pointed out in 1999 Macpherson report- which was commissioned to know why the white killers of Stephen Lawrence were allowed to go free- and its subsequent recommendations were ignored over the past two decades, or not followed through.

Describing stop-and-search disparity among communities as “unjustified inequalities”, the report claimed that black people remain “nine times more likely” than white people to be stopped and searched in England and Wales, with most found to be innocent.

Due to the inaction, racial disparities affecting black and minority ethnic (BAME) people, especially black Britons, remain as it is and cannot be explained or justified, the report said, adding the warning that forces will not be representative of the communities they police for another 20 years if current recruitment patterns continue.

 

Police cadets who have completed their training take part in their ‘Passing Out Parade’ (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

 

In 2020, BAME officers represented just 7 per cent of the police service across England and Wales, far below the 14 per cent of the population in England and Wales who identify as minority ethnic. The gap became starker in senior ranks with only 4 per cent of senior officers reportedly coming from minority backgrounds.

Unveiling the report, the chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Yvette Cooper MP, said the current state of affairs is “unacceptable” and needs to be addressed.

“There are still persistent, deep-rooted problems and unjustified racial disparities in key areas where Sir William Macpherson made recommendations over 20 years ago,” Cooper said.

Among the recommendations, the MPs’ committee has called for setting recruitment targets so that all forces in England and Wales reflect the ethnic diversity of their local populations and a national target of at least 14 per cent by 2030.

The report also recommended the appointment of the UK police’s statutory race equality commissioner as well as a new race equality steering group to be chaired by the home secretary.

Police leaders have accepted the report’s findings, saying the slow pace of reform was of “deep regret”.

MPs recent report has come amid a row over Tories’ new crime reduction plan. Introducing the new Beating Crime Plan on Tuesday (27), prime minister Boris Johnson had described stop-and-search as “kind and loving”.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt with Ireland win
HEADLINE STORY
PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to make Olympic semis
HEADLINE STORY
UK financial watchdog set to improve diversity in boardrooms
News
Vishal Mehrotra: Father condemns as police scrap public appeal
HEADLINE STORY
Southgate says scouting of talents in Asian community got to be creative
News
UK begins vaccine donation to ‘vulnerable’ countries
Sports
Chanu’s Tokyo silver earns her free movies, pizza for life
INDIA
Shilpa Shetty’s husband denied bail in pornography case
News
UK lifts quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from US and EU
News
Shocking report says children in Lambeth’s foster homes ‘abused for decades’
News
Power List salute to Covid heroes
News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Get your jab,’ says vaccine minister Zahawi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt with…
Robinhood faces muted stock market debut
Hasaranga dominates India as Sri Lanka clinch T20 series 2-1
MPs condemn inaction over ‘institutional racism’ in UK police
Lovlina assures India second medal at Tokyo Games
PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to make Olympic semis