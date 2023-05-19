Website Logo
  • Friday, May 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi to meet Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit

Zelenskiy is due to attend the summit on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Narendra Modi (R) with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Glasgow. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, broadcaster CNN-News 18 reported on Friday (19), their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

News of the meeting came hours after Modi left New Delhi for Hiroshima, where he will be the most Russia-friendly of global leaders assembled for a summit that is expected to put fresh pressure on Moscow and tighten sanctions against it.

Indian foreign ministry officials could not be immediately be reached to confirm the report or details of the meeting.

India has been invited to the G7 summit as a guest country and Zelenskiy is due to attend the summit on Sunday (21).

His presence and his calls for greater support in the war with Russia is expected to add urgency to deliberations as leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies look to crack down on Russia’s circumvention of sanctions.

They are expected to announce new sanctions against Moscow and closer collaboration in countering China’s growing international influence.

India has not been as critical of its old ally Russia as some other countries for its invasion of Ukraine, and it has increased its purchases of Russian oil.

New Delhi has sought a diplomatic solution to the conflict while Modi, in comments seen as mildly critical of Russian president Vladimir Putin, told him in September that now was “not an era of war”.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston: ‘Diversity in the RAF is mission critical’
News
New Russia sanctions weigh heavy on India’s diamond hub
News
Rushdie says ‘struggle continues’ in first public appearance since attack
News
Committed to reducing legal immigration into UK: Sunak
News
Harry, Meghan were ‘pretty nervous’, says Indian-American cab driver
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
HEADLINE STORY
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London
News
Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
HEADLINE STORY
India’s market regulator gets more time to finish Adani probe
HEADLINE STORY
UK promises 45,000 seasonal agricultural worker visas
News
Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden visit postponement
News
Britons shouldn’t feel guilty about country’s past: Braverman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW