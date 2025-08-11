Skip to content
New Copilot 3D tool from Microsoft turns images into 3D models in seconds

Models can be exported in GLB format

Microsoft Copilot 3D tool

Copilot 3D allows users to upload PNG or JPG images under 10MB in size

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 11, 2025
Highlights:

  • New AI-powered Copilot 3D tool converts 2D images into 3D models in seconds.
  • Available for free to some users via Copilot Labs with Microsoft or Google account sign-in.
  • Models can be exported in GLB format for use in 3D viewers, tools, and AR applications.
  • Launch follows Microsoft’s recent introduction of GPT-5-powered Smart Mode in Copilot.

Microsoft has launched Copilot 3D, an artificial intelligence tool that converts standard images into 3D models within seconds. The feature, part of Copilot Labs, is currently free for a subset of users and comes a day after the introduction of GPT-5-powered Smart Mode, reflecting the company’s growing integration of AI into creative and design workflows.

How Copilot 3D works

Copilot 3D allows users to upload PNG or JPG images under 10MB in size. Once an image is uploaded, clicking the “Create” button prompts the AI to produce a 3D model within a few seconds to a minute. The resulting files can be downloaded in GLB format, which is supported by most 3D viewers, design tools, and game engines.

Early testing reported by The Verge suggests the tool performs best with objects such as furniture or everyday items but may be less accurate with animals or more complex forms.

Access and storage

The feature is designed for desktop browsers. Users can visit Copilot.com, open the sidebar, navigate to “Labs,” and select “Try now” under Copilot 3D. Generated models are stored for 28 days on a “My Creations” page, allowing time for download and export to augmented reality applications.

Limitations and usage guidelines

Microsoft advises using images with clear separation between subject and background for optimal results. Current support is limited to PNG and JPG formats, but the company may expand compatibility in future updates.

Users must only upload images they own the rights to and avoid submitting photos of people. Accounts may be suspended for violations, and illegal content will be automatically blocked. Microsoft has stated that user-generated 3D models will not be used to train its AI systems.

Target users and applications

Copilot 3D is aimed at rapid prototyping, concept testing, and education — areas where conventional 3D modelling software can be time-consuming or technically demanding. Analysts believe it could appeal to sectors such as game development, product design, and teaching, where demand for 3D assets is high.

By lowering the technical barrier, Microsoft is positioning the tool for professional creators, hobbyists, and learners who wish to experiment with 3D content without mastering complex programmes such as Blender or Autodesk Maya.

Part of Microsoft’s wider AI expansion

The release follows Microsoft’s integration of GPT-5-powered Smart Mode into Copilot, enabling more context-aware AI interactions. The consecutive launches demonstrate the company’s aim to make Copilot a multi-functional platform for productivity, creativity, and design.

