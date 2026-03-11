Skip to content
Kingsbury hosts grand Holi celebration

Eastern Eye
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana Ashok Mar 11, 2026
The spirit of Holi filled the air with colour and celebration as people gathered for the “Ude Re Gulaal – Biggest Grand Holi Festival” in Kingsbury last Saturday (7).

The celebration transformed the venue into a lively cultural hub, with participants enjoying colourful festivities, a wide variety of food stalls and an enthralling performance of traditional Kathak dance that added a classical touch to the festivities.

The event was graced by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. Among other distinguished attendees were Gopal Bachu, chairperson of Harrow Interfaith, and Cllr Kantaben Mistry.

Organiser Akshay Thakkar said: “Our goal was to create an event where people of all backgrounds could come together to celebrate the energy and positivity of Holi. Seeing the community unite in colour and joy was truly heartwarming.

”The festival highlighted the growing enthusiasm for cultural celebrations within London’s diverse communities and reinforced Holi’s message of unity, happiness and togetherness.

