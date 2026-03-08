King warns of 'increasing pressures of conflict' in Commonwealth message

KING CHARLES will use his annual Commonwealth Day message to warn that "communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict", in remarks widely seen as a veiled reference to hostilities in the Middle East, Ukraine and beyond.

In an extract released ahead of Monday's (9) celebration, the King wrote, "We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed."

The message is understood to allude to recent hostilities involving US and Israeli forces and Iran, as well as ongoing conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan. It also reflects the King's long-held concerns about the environment, coming in contrast to the approach of US president Donald Trump's administration, which last month reversed a federal ruling aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

He also sought to convey optimism about the role of the 56-nation voluntary association, describing it as "a force for good — grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people."

The Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, a multi-faith event held annually since 1972, will bring together a congregation of around 1,800, including senior members of the Royal Family, leading politicians and diplomats. The King and Queen will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

It will mark the biggest gathering of senior royals since the arrest last month of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Duke of York, who remains eighth in line to the throne, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Calls for his removal from the line of succession have grown, with Canada's prime minister Mark Carney joining Australia and New Zealand in pressing for action.

Any such change would require legislation in the UK and the approval of the 14 Commonwealth realms that recognise King Charles as head of state.

Among those contributing to Monday's service will be former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society; Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse, and Selina Tusitala Marsh, the inaugural Commonwealth poet laureate.

Dancers from the Royal Ballet School and singers Indigo Marshall and Tarju Le'Sano will also perform, alongside a new piece of music composed by Rekesh Chauhan. The Commonwealth's secretary general, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, will also address the gathering.

In November, Commonwealth leaders are due to gather for their biennial heads of government meeting in St John's, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to reports, the King may visit the US next month, though nothing has been confirmed.