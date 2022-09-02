Website Logo
  • Friday, September 02, 2022
Kanye West mocks Kim Kardashian’s break up with Pete Davidson, saying, ‘Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit’

The tattoos that the American rapper referred to happened to be the ones that the comedian got during his relationship with Kim.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Kanye West is posting incessantly on Instagram about Pete Davidson, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Though Kardashian and Davidson have broken up, it seems West is still holding a grudge against the former SNL star.

Yesterday, West shared several screenshots of what appeared to be text messages between himself and Kardashian. After Kim shared a message from her mother, Kris Jenner, asking the rapper to stop talking about her in public, he retaliated.

“You’ll don’t have so, so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes… Tell your Clinton friends to come get me… I’m here,” he wrote.

He followed that up with a note expressing his displeasure at how the media sees him. “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at. A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra.”

Mocking Davidson in his now-deleted post, West wrote, “Ask Pete [Davidson] how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

The tattoos that the American rapper was referring to happened to be the ones that the comedian got during his relationship with Kim.

This is not the first time West has thrown shade at Davidson. Last month, he mockingly referred to as “Skete,” accusing him of “destroying” his family. The public did not get to hear what Davidson thought until a couple of his text messages to West were shared by one of Davidson’s close friends.

In a text message to West, Davidson wrote, “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me as you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

