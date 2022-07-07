Website Logo
  Thursday, July 07, 2022
Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar ahead of Koffee With Karan 7 premiere, calls her episode ‘surgical strike’: ‘Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maara Tha’

After the said episode, Kangana and Karan publically locked horns and have ever since exchanged a lot of unpleasant remarks towards each other on numerous occasions.

Kangana Ranaut (R) and Karan Johar (L) (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Kangana Ranaut who has been at loggerheads with Karan Johar has once again taken a potshot at the filmmaker who returns with the premiere of his ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ on Thursday.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a message for the filmmaker, whom she referred to as ‘Papa Jo’. “Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo… but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv,” Kangana wrote.

She put another picture and wrote, “I have made him more popular than all his work put together”.

As seen in the picture, Kangana put a still of herself sitting on the ‘Koffee’ couch. For the unversed, Kangana appeared in season 5 of the show. She was joined by her ‘Rangoon’ co-star Saif Ali Khan. The episode was one of the most explosive ones. It was her debut on the show and was quite an eventful one. It was in this episode that she dropped the ‘N-bomb’!

Kangana accused Karan of being a “flag bearer of nepotism”, leaving him speechless. She dropped several truth bombs in the episode and even called him “movie mafia”. The episode was, needless to say, brutal and was talked about for quite some time. It even sparked the nepotism debate in the film industry.

After this episode, Kangana and Karan publically locked horns and have ever since exchanged a lot of unpleasant remarks toward each other on numerous occasions.

Well, coming back to the recent remarks made by Kangana, it does seem like a new controversy is in the offing. While Karan’s response is awaited, his show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will be back with yet another season on Thursday night. The first episode will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The show will air on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar at 7 p.m.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

