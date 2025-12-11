JPMorgan gets RBI approval for new Pune branch

Highlights

JPMorgan gets in-principle approval from Reserve Bank of India for fourth branch in Pune.

Branch to serve corporate clients with transaction banking and term lending services.

First new branch since 2016 expansion into Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

JPMorgan Chase is set to open a new branch in India after nearly a decade, following in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish its fourth location in Pune, a city near Mumbai, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The Wall Street bank's new branch will cater to corporate clients, offering a full suite of products from transaction banking to term lending, the people said, requesting anonymity as the information is not yet public.

A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the firm received in-principle approval from the regulator. The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The move underscores JPMorgan's growing push into one of the world's fastest-growing economies, as foreign banks are increasingly drawn to India by its rapid economic expansion, strong credit demand, and deepening corporate activity.

The country's stable macroeconomic environment has further enhanced its appeal for global lenders.

JPMorgan last received approval to open branches in India in 2016, when it was granted permission to set up in three locations: Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi. The nearly decade-long gap between expansions highlights the significance of the new Pune branch.

Since 2016, the New York-based firm has expanded its commercial banking operations in the country to service domestic mid-sized companies and opened a new campus, according to its website.

JPMorgan's activities in India span asset management to investment banking, reflecting its comprehensive presence in the market.

The planned Pune branch represents another step in JPMorgan's strategy to deepen its footprint in India's growing financial sector and strengthen its capabilities to serve both local and multinational corporate clients operating in the region