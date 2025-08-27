Skip to content
India risks FIFA ban again as AIFF constitution deadline looms

Indian football

If suspended, India’s national teams and clubs would not be allowed to compete in international competitions. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeAug 27, 2025
INDIA could face a ban from world football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to adopt a new constitution by October 30.

FIFA and the AFC sent a joint letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, expressing concern over the delay in finalising and adopting the constitution.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision," the letter said.

"AIFF must regard this communication as binding and requiring immediate compliance in order to safeguard its rights as a member of FIFA and the AFC," it added.

The AIFF constitution has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2017.

If suspended, India’s national teams and clubs would not be allowed to compete in international competitions.

In August 2022, FIFA suspended India citing third-party interference after the Supreme Court appointed a committee of administrators to oversee the AIFF. The ban was lifted a few days later, allowing Chaubey’s election to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Indian club football is facing uncertainty. The Indian Super League (ISL) has been delayed this season due to a dispute between the AIFF and its commercial partner.

The rights agreement between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited, which runs the ISL, ends on December 8 and has not been renewed. Without a resolution, the ISL, usually held between September and April, risks cancellation, putting thousands of players and staff at risk of losing their jobs.

Last week, players’ union FIFPRO Asia/Oceania raised the issue with FIFA.

(With inputs from agencies)

aifffifa banindia footballindian super leaguekalyan chaubey

