Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ teaser out now

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the series is all set to stream on the streaming platform SonyLIV from September 2.

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the upcoming series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on Friday night unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, director Hansal Mehta shared the teaser which he captioned, “Life mein aage badhna hain toh daring to karna padega na darling! Here it is. #Scam2003. One more @karanvyas11 gem. Directed by @tusharhiranandani. From yours truly with @applausesocial and @spnstudionext. Thank you @sameern for always giving these opportunities. Watch out for the brilliant @gagandevriar as Abdul Karim Telgi. Trailer out soon. Releasing on Sept 2, 2023.”

 

Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

The Telgi Story is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta’s 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Scam 2003 is adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter Ki Diary’, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story of the scam back in the time.

Scam 2003 tells the story of Abdul Karim Telgi’s 2003 Stamp Paper Scam. The series promises to be an interesting watch as it follows Abdul Karim Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams that spanned 18 states. The scam’s estimated value was around £2000 million.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

