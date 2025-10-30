Pac-Man turns 45: Google celebrates with spooky Halloween maze Doodle

Highlights

Google releases a playable Pac-Man Doodle celebrating 45 years of the arcade classic



Four haunted-house mazes designed by Bandai Namco available for two days only



Playable on Google homepage via desktop and mobile



Retro gaming meets Halloween

Google is celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary with a limited-time Halloween Doodle. For two days, users can play special haunted-house mazes created by Bandai Namco, the company behind the iconic arcade game.

Players guide Pac-Man through ghost-filled levels, collecting dots while avoiding Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde, a nostalgic callback for anyone who grew up on the original game.

Classic gameplay, spooky twist

Each maze reflects the personalities of Pac-Man’s ghost rivals, meaning players can try to anticipate how each one will move. As usual, collecting a Power Pellet gives Pac-Man a short boost, allowing him to chase down the ghosts instead.

How to play

The game can be accessed directly from the Google homepage on desktop or through the Google app on Android and iOS. Desktop players use arrow keys to move Pac-Man, while mobile users can swipe or tap to change direction.

A nod to a pop-culture icon

Pac-Man first appeared in 1980 and quickly became one of gaming’s most recognisable figures. Google’s latest Doodle is a nostalgic treat, blending retro arcade charm with Halloween fun and reminding the world why Pac-Man still has cultural power 45 years on.