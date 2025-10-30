Skip to content
Pac-Man turns 45: Google celebrates with spooky Halloween maze Doodle

Players guide Pac-Man through ghost-filled levels

Google

Pac-Man first appeared in 1980

Google
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Google releases a playable Pac-Man Doodle celebrating 45 years of the arcade classic
  • Four haunted-house mazes designed by Bandai Namco available for two days only
  • Playable on Google homepage via desktop and mobile

Retro gaming meets Halloween

Google is celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary with a limited-time Halloween Doodle. For two days, users can play special haunted-house mazes created by Bandai Namco, the company behind the iconic arcade game.

Players guide Pac-Man through ghost-filled levels, collecting dots while avoiding Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde, a nostalgic callback for anyone who grew up on the original game.

Classic gameplay, spooky twist

Each maze reflects the personalities of Pac-Man’s ghost rivals, meaning players can try to anticipate how each one will move. As usual, collecting a Power Pellet gives Pac-Man a short boost, allowing him to chase down the ghosts instead.

How to play

The game can be accessed directly from the Google homepage on desktop or through the Google app on Android and iOS. Desktop players use arrow keys to move Pac-Man, while mobile users can swipe or tap to change direction.

A nod to a pop-culture icon

Pac-Man first appeared in 1980 and quickly became one of gaming’s most recognisable figures. Google’s latest Doodle is a nostalgic treat, blending retro arcade charm with Halloween fun and reminding the world why Pac-Man still has cultural power 45 years on.

