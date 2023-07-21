Global Student Prize 2023 shortlist includes 5 Indian students

Ravinder Bishnoi (top left), Gladson Vaghela (top right), Vinisha Umashankar (bottom left), and Namya Joshi (bottom right) are among the five students who have made it to the shortlist (Image Credit: The Federal)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Among the 3,851 applications received from 122 countries, five students studying in India have been recognized on the top 50 shortlist for the prestigious Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2023.

The annual award aims to honour one exceptional student who has demonstrated a remarkable impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and society at large. The winner of the award will receive USD 100,000 in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

In the running from India this year will be: Namya Joshi, a 16-year-old student at Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, Punjab; Vinisha Umashankar, a 16-year-old student at SKP Vanitha International School, Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu; Gladson Vaghela, a 25-year-old medical student at Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society Medical College, Gandhinagar, Gujarat; Padmaksh Khandelwal, a 17-year-old computer science student at Sir Padampat Singhania School, Kota, Rajasthan; and Ravinder Bishnoi, a 20-year-old information technology student at Chandigarh Engineering College, Landran, Mohali, Punjab.

“Chegg not only celebrates your achievements but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are driven by a passion for change,” said Heather Hatlo Porter, Head of Chegg.org and Chief Communications Officer of Chegg.

“The top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and have their voices heard. Their dreams, wisdom, and inventive spirit will illuminate a more hopeful future for everyone,” she said.

Joshi, recognised as the “Top Tech Savvy Student in India,” achieved global recognition as a teacher at the remarkable age of 16. Fascinated by Minecraft, she discovered its potential as an educational tool. Inspired by this revelation, Joshi embarked on creating a virtual library of lessons in Minecraft, boasting a collection of approximately 500 resources accessible through her YouTube channel and website.

On the other hand, Umashankar, an artist, TEDx speaker, innovator, and dedicated environmentalist, finds her passion for math and science subjects in school. At the young age of 12, she began her innovation journey, leading to the development of the award-winning “Solar Ironing Cart” and a power-saving “Smart Ceiling Fan.” Umashankar has actively participated in various science and innovation competitions, earning international, national, and state accolades for her outstanding achievements.

Vaghela is a medical student advocate for healthcare equity and accessibility for all, participating in healthcare outreach programmes in underserved communities. He has helped produce a global mental healthcare service providers’ database for more than 150 countries worldwide and has also been serving as a Youth Advisor to YuWaah (Generation Unlimited) at UNICEF India.

Khandelwal works on student suicide prevention and also as an anti-poaching activist who launched the current homeschooling model of the Mogya Education Programme for children through the support of NGO Tiger Watch.

Bishnoi used his cyber cafe visits to learn about robotics, electronics, design, and other engineering areas and over the past decade has created many devices, developed robots, exoskeletons, portable water, and air filters to help needy people.

In 2021, the Varkey Foundation collaborated with Chegg.org to introduce the annual Global Student Prize as a sister award to its annual USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

The primary aim of this initiative was to establish a fresh platform that highlights the exceptional contributions of students worldwide.

The prize is inclusive and available to all students aged at least 16, who are enrolled in an academic institution or participating in a training and skills programme.

Additionally, part-time students and those enrolled in online courses are also eligible to be considered for this prize.

“As time runs out to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is more important than ever to prioritise education so we can face the future with confidence,” said Sunny Varkey, the Kerala-born founder of the Varkey Foundation.

The top 10 finalists of this year’s Global Student Prize are expected to be announced by next month.

The winner, who will be announced later in the year, will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals.

(PTI)