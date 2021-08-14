Website Logo
  Saturday, August 14, 2021
Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi excited about the theatrical release of his next Chehre

Emraan Hashmi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Mumbai Saga (2021), Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is presently awaiting the release of his next film Chehre. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the mystery thriller is poised for a theatrical release on August 27. Rumi Jafry’s directorial has in the past missed its theatrical release more than twice due to the pandemic. Hashmi is extremely happy that the film is finally finding its way into cinemas.

Talking about the theatrical release of Chehre, the Murder (2004) actor said, “Cinema halls are the inseparable elements of a film experience and their revenue model directly depends on the makers. So, it is our responsibility to provide them a stand during this crisis, and hence I pushed my films to release in the theatres be it Mumbai Saga or Chehre. Chehre is my second film of this year and the passion with which we have worked on this called for a silver screen experience.”

Hashmi is excited about sharing the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film. “This is also my first film with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan so I wanted to do everything right. Our producer, Anand Panditji too assured us of a theatrical release with all safety measures in place and has kept his promise. We all fell in love with cinema because of the magic that it creates in the cinema halls. And that is why films that deserve the big screen should settle for nothing less. I am eager to see people come back to the theatres with the thrilling surprise we have in store for them with Chehre,” he concluded.

In addition to Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Do not miss to catch the film in the theatre closest to you from August 27 onwards.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

