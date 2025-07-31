Skip to content
 
Man charged after shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ on UK flight

Abhay Devdas Nayak, believed to be of Indian heritage, was arrested after the flight landed in Glasgow on Sunday morning. He appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday but did not enter a plea.

easy Jet

The man faces charges under the UK’s Air Navigation Order, including acting recklessly or negligently in a way likely to endanger an aircraft or people on board.

Getty
By Eastern EyeJul 31, 2025
A 41-year-old man has been charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft after disrupting an easyJet flight from London Luton to Glasgow with loud chants.

Videos shared on social media showed him shouting “death to America, death to Trump” and “Allahu Akbar”.

Police Scotland said, “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow around 8.20 am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025. We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved. We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.”

Nayak, from Luton in Bedfordshire, has not been charged under terrorism laws. He faces charges under the UK’s Air Navigation Order, including acting recklessly or negligently in a way likely to endanger an aircraft or people on board.

Videos also showed him being restrained by two passengers during the flight. The pilot carried out an emergency landing, after which Nayak was detained by Police Scotland.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance next week.

(With inputs from agencies)

abhay nayakaircraft safetyeasyjetglasgow flightuk court

