Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cloudflare fault sweeps through major platforms as services stall

Services including ChatGPT, X, Spotify and Canva

Cloudflare

The incident renews concerns about the internet’s dependence

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 18, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Cloudflare suffers a global outage on 18 November 2025, disrupting a wide range of websites.
  • ChatGPT, X and several other platforms temporarily go offline.
  • Cloudflare cites an “unusual traffic spike” as the cause.
  • The incident renews concerns about the internet’s dependence on a few core infrastructure providers.

What happened and when

A widespread Cloudflare failure on Tuesday morning triggered service disruptions across the internet. The company reported a sharp, unexpected surge in traffic around 11.20am UTC, which led to internal service degradation. Websites using Cloudflare for content delivery, DNS services or security began returning error messages or failing to load altogether.

By late morning in the UK, Cloudflare said recovery was under way, although many users continued to face elevated error rates.

Platforms hit and ripple effects

Services including ChatGPT, X, Spotify and Canva were among the platforms affected. Some users also reported interruptions on downtime-tracking sites, including Downdetector, which struggled because it relies on Cloudflare’s own systems.

The wide spread of disruption showed how many unrelated companies depend on the same underlying network infrastructure.

Why Cloudflare matters

Cloudflare provides content delivery, DDoS protection and performance tools to a significant share of the world’s websites. When its network encounters problems, the effects cascade well beyond a single service.

The outage highlighted the growing centralisation of the internet, where a handful of companies handle crucial behind-the-scenes functions. While this creates efficiency and speed, it also introduces a single point of failure when issues arise.

What comes next

Cloudflare has deployed fixes and continues to investigate the root cause of the traffic surge. The company has not offered a detailed explanation, nor a timeline for a full account of the disruption.

For businesses and users alike, the outage reinforces the need for redundancy and contingency planning. As more services rely on the same infrastructure providers, the stakes of even a brief fault continue to grow.

cloudflare outageglobal disruptionservice disruptionsserver

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

data breach

The dataset was identified by Have I Been Pwned (HIBP)

iStock

Cybercriminal mega-leak spills 1.3 billion passwords and 2 billion email addresses

Highlights

  • One of the largest password breaches ever recorded exposes 1.3 billion passwords and 2 billion email addresses.
  • Data originates from devices infected with “infostealer” malware used by cybercriminals.
  • Email services including Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook and Yahoo are affected.
  • Security experts urge anyone caught in the breach to change their passwords immediately.

Scale of the breach

A historic data leak has exposed an estimated 1.3 billion passwords and 2 billion email addresses, creating one of the most extensive breaches ever verified. The dataset was identified by Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), a service that alerts users when their information appears in compromised databases.

The cache includes data linked to major email platforms such as Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook and Yahoo. HIBP chief executive Troy Hunt said the scale of the breach is “nearly three times” larger than the previous biggest dataset loaded into the service. He also confirmed that 625 million of the passwords had never been seen in a breach before.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us