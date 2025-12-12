Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Britons expected to spend £24.6 billion on Christmas despite cautious start, PwC survey reveals

Festive spending forecast to rise 3.5 per cent as consumers prioritise food, drink and beauty products

Christmas

Mild autumn and early winter weather has particularly hurt fashion retailers

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 12, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Christmas spending to reach £24.6 bn, averaging £461 per adult.
  • November sales disappoint with 1.1 per cent drop in card spending amid budget uncertainty.
  • Mild weather dampens fashion sales while cost of living remains top concern.

British consumers are expected to spend £24.6 bn on Christmas presents and celebrations this year, representing a 3.5 per cent increase on 2023, despite a sluggish start to festive trading, according to a PwC survey published on Friday.

The forecast indicates essentially flat sales in real terms, with inflation running at 3.6 per cent in October. Average spending per UK adult is projected to reach £461, with top priorities being food and drink, Christmas dinner, and health and beauty products.

However, retailers have faced challenging conditions in recent weeks. Barclays reported that spending on its credit and debit cards fell 1.1 per cent year-on-year in November, marking the biggest drop since February 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consumers tightened their purse strings while awaiting finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget announcement.
The British Retail Consortium separately found that spending at major retailers grew just 1.4 per cent annually last month, the slowest growth since May.

Black Friday sales also disappointed traders, according to survey data published on Tuesday. Analysts have highlighted that unusually mild autumn and early winter weather has particularly hurt fashion retailers, dampening sales of high-ticket items such as coats and boots.

Among consumers planning to spend less this Christmas, the cost of living was cited as the primary reason for cutbacks.

"Post Budget, we should see clarity on personal finances easing some of the caution we have seen this Autumn, which has contributed to a slow start to the critical Golden Quarter for some retailers", Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, told Reuters

The findings come as PwC separately forecast the steepest year-over-year decline in US holiday spending since the pandemic, driven primarily by Generation Z shoppers reducing expenditure amid economic uncertainty.

cost of living crisisretailers ukbudget 2025christmas sales

Related News

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts
Business

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts

Mehul Choksi
Business

Mehul Choksi loses final appeal in Belgium over extradition to India

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

More For You

UK pubs

UK Hospitality warned that an average pub's business rates will increase by 76 per cent within three years

iStock

Many pubs across Britain ban Labour MPs in protest against rising taxes

Highlights

  • Around 50 venues across Britain join campaign started by Dorset pub owner.
  • Business rates for average pub expected to rise 76 per cent within three years despite Budget cuts.
  • Bournemouth MP says ban "stops me doing my job".

Dozens of pubs and restaurants across Britain have banned Labour MPs as part of a growing backlash against rising business taxes, with owners affixing "No Labour MPs" stickers to their windows and doors.

The campaign was launched on Friday by Andy Lennox, who runs the Old Thatch pub in Dorset. He said approximately 50 venues have pledged to ban Labour MPs, with requests for stickers and advice coming from across the UK, including from as far as Clacton-on-Sea.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us