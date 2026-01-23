British hotelier arrested in India for giving boarding pass to illegal migrant

Highlights

Kandiah Rajagopal, 52, allegedly handed Virgin Atlantic boarding pass to friend in airport lavatories in Bangalore.

Friend Sharusan Kunasekaran arrested on landing at Heathrow and faces deportation back to India.

Rajagopal spent eight hours in departure lounge without boarding pass, raising security officials' suspicions.

A British businessman has been arrested in India after allegedly giving his boarding pass to a friend who attempted to enter the UK illegally by posing as him on an international flight.

Kandiah Rajagopal, 52, from Northolt in west London, was detained at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bangalore on Sunday after security officials became suspicious when he remained in the departure lounge for eight hours without a boarding pass.

Police told The Telegraph that Rajagopal, who runs a hotel in London and has lived in Britain for 30 years, purchased a ticket for the 7.20am Virgin Atlantic flight to London Heathrow.

His friend Sharusan Kunasekaran, who did not possess a valid UK visa, had booked a separate Indigo Airlines flight to Singapore departing at 10.20am the same day.

Both men passed through security and immigration controls using their own valid documentation.

However, they allegedly met in the airport lavatories where Rajagopal handed over his boarding pass to Kunasekaran, who then boarded the London-bound flight in Rajagopal's place.

Arrest and charges

Immigration officials grew suspicious of Rajagopal's prolonged wait and alerted Virgin Atlantic, which confirmed someone had boarded using his name.

Police inspector Mallikarjun stated "Without a boarding pass, no one is allowed to enter (the) immigration area. They got suspicious and took him to custody and enquired."

Kunasekaran was arrested upon landing at Heathrow and faces deportation. During questioning, Rajagopal, who obtained British citizenship after seeking asylum during Sri Lanka's armed conflict, confessed to the scheme.

Police filed charges under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Rajagopal was remanded to judicial custody at Bengaluru central prison and has applied for bail while seeking British embassy assistance. If convicted, he faces up to seven years imprisonment.

Inspector Mallikarjun criticised airline security, noting officials failed to cross-check passengers' passports against boarding passes before allowing them onto the aircraft.