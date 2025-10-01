Skip to content
Arora Group appoints Sanjay Arora as CEO

Sanjay Arora

Sanjay has been with the Group for more than ten years and was involved in major deals including the purchase of St John’s Wood Care Home during the pandemic. (Photo credit: Arora Group)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism.
ARORA Group has appointed Sanjay Arora as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sanjay has been with the Group for more than ten years and was involved in major deals including the purchase of St John’s Wood Care Home during the pandemic, the acquisition of two large shopping centres, the creation of a property team and the delivery of Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

Surinder Arora, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Group, said: “Watching Sanjay’s journey from his earliest days in the business has been one of my proudest privileges. His ability to blend innovation with a deep respect for our values means the Group is in safe hands. The stage now belongs to the next generation, one that honours our roots while reaching boldly toward new horizons. We step into the future with a modern leadership that understands both the numbers and the narrative of an evolving world.”

Sanjay Arora said: “It is a privilege to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting time in the Group’s journey. I look forward to working with our talented teams across the business to continue building on our legacy, delivering exceptional experiences, and pursuing new opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Indian-IT-Reuters

Employees of Indian IT services exporter LTIMindtree work inside its office in Bengaluru, India, September 24, 2025. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Reuters

Trump visa curbs push US firms to consider shifting more work to India

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s decision to sharply increase H-1B visa application costs is expected to accelerate American companies’ move to shift more high-value work to India. Economists and industry experts say this will further boost the growth of global capability centres (GCCs), which manage operations ranging from finance to research and development.

India hosts about 1,700 GCCs, more than half of the global total. These centres, which began with a focus on tech support, have expanded into innovation-driven work, including car dashboard design and drug discovery.

Luke Miels

He will also receive an on-target yearly bonus of 150 per cent and a long-term incentive grant equal to 7.25 times his salary.

LinkedIn

Luke Miels to replace Emma Walmsley as GSK chief from January 1

BRITISH drugmaker GSK on Monday named Luke Miels as its CEO designate. He will take over from Emma Walmsley, who steps down after nine years leading the company.

Miels will formally assume the role on January 1. He will be responsible for steering GSK towards its target of generating more than 40 billion pounds ($53.78 billion) in annual sales by 2031.

Google

Many of the apps appeared legitimate when installed directly from the Google Play Store

iStock

Google blocks 224 Android apps after ad fraud scheme hits millions worldwide

Highlights

  • More than 38 million downloads across 228 countries and territories
  • Cybersecurity firm HUMAN uncovered large-scale fraud campaign dubbed SlopAds

  • Apps disguised on Google Play Store and fake ad pages
  • US, India and Brazil hardest hit by fraudulent traffic
  • Google continues crackdown following recent security breaches

38 million downloads linked to fraudulent apps

Google has removed 224 Android apps after investigators uncovered a vast advertising fraud scheme. The operation, named SlopAds, involved apps that had been downloaded more than 38 million times across 228 countries and territories.

The discovery was made by the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team at cybersecurity company HUMAN, which confirmed that the apps were designed to manipulate online advertising systems by generating fake ad views and clicks.

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market
Nara Lokesh
Nara Lokesh

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market

THE punitive 50 per cent tariffs plus annual $100,000 (£74,100) H-1B visa charges for IT workers from India imposed by US president Donald Trump offer an opportunity for the country to find new markets, an influential minister from India said at a business summit in London last week.

Nara Lokesh is minister for information technology in Andhra Pradesh and the son of the south Indian state’s chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party helped give Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a governing majority in the Indian parliament.

Swati Dhingra

Dhingra was one of two members of the nine-member MPC who voted this month to cut the Bank of England’s benchmark Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points.

Dhingra urges quicker BoE rate cuts as inflation pressures ease

BANK OF ENGLAND Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra said Britain’s high inflation is expected to ease and the central bank should move faster in reducing borrowing costs.

“The effects of the shocks driving the UK’s current high inflation relative to Europe will fade, and thus, we should not be overly cautious about cutting interest rates,” Dhingra wrote in a column for The Times on Friday.

