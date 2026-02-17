Air India expands UK connectivity with cabin upgrades and more flights for Summer 2026

Premium Economy and First Class will be added on several routes.

Frequencies are increasing on key corridors including Toronto and Seoul.

Fleet retrofit programme is expected to accelerate through 2026.

Air India is expanding its international network under its Northern Summer Schedule 2026, with a focus on deploying retrofitted and upgraded aircraft across major long-haul routes. The airline’s latest schedule changes, which began rolling out in February 2026, include new cabin products and higher frequencies on routes such as London, Toronto and Melbourne, signalling continued investment in its long-haul operations.

The expansion is linked to Air India’s broader fleet modernisation push, with upgraded interiors and new aircraft expected to gradually reshape passenger services across several global routes.

Cabin upgrades take centre stage

From February 14, Air India began operating Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi to Tokyo Haneda route with a three-class configuration, introducing Premium Economy on the sector and adding roughly 2,408 seats each month.

From July 1, the Delhi to Melbourne route is set to operate with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring upgraded cabins, including eight First Class suites, 40 flat-bed Business Class seats and 280 Economy seats, adding close to 4,000 seats monthly.

The Mumbai to London Heathrow route will also see changes from July 1, with the current Boeing 777-300ER replaced by a mix of new Boeing 787-9 aircraft and retrofitted Boeing 787-8 jets. Meanwhile, Bengaluru to London Heathrow flights will shift to retrofitted Boeing 787-8 aircraft from August 1, introducing Premium Economy on the route.

More flights as demand grows

Air India is also increasing flight frequencies on several routes. From March 1, the Delhi to Toronto service will rise from seven to ten flights a week, and the airline said that by August more than 50 per cent of its North America flights are expected to feature upgraded cabins.

On the Delhi to Seoul Incheon route, flights will increase from five to six weekly from March 29, while the Delhi to Shanghai service will rise from four to five weekly flights, adding more than 2,000 seats a month.

The airline’s retrofit programme is continuing, with 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft undergoing cabin upgrades, including new interiors, refreshed livery and updated entertainment systems. The first two aircraft are expected to return to service shortly, with the rest planned through 2026.

Air India also expects deliveries of three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft and two Airbus A350-1000 jets during the year. By the end of 2026, the airline expects nearly 60 per cent of its widebody fleet to feature modernised interiors, reflecting the scale of the ongoing overhaul.