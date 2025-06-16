Siddhashram leads interfaith tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Speaking to reporters on his way to the G7 summit in Canada, Starmer explained his change of stance: "I have never said we should not look again at any issue. That's why I asked Louise Casey, who I hugely respect, to do an audit.

"Her position when she started the audit was that there was not a real need for a national inquiry. But she has looked at the material and has come to the view that there should be a national inquiry. I have read every single word of her report, and I am going to accept her recommendation."

The scandal, which came to public attention over a decade ago, involves the sexual exploitation of thousands of girls, mostly white and from disadvantaged backgrounds, by gangs of men, often of Pakistani descent. These gangs operated in several English towns and cities, including Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, and Bristol, for nearly forty years.

Baroness Casey’s audit was commissioned in January by home secretary Yvette Cooper, who requested a "rapid audit" into the data and evidence around group-based exploitation.

Cooper said the review examined both the demographics of the gangs and the victims, as well as cultural factors driving the crimes. Although originally intended to take three months, the review was delayed. Earlier this month, Home Office Minister Jess Phillips apologised for the delay, saying Casey had requested a short extension.

At the beginning of the year, the government had resisted calls for a national inquiry, arguing that the issue had already been examined during the seven-year inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay.

Nick Tenconi, Interim Leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point UK (centre) poses with banners during a protest calling for justice for victims of sexual abuse, outside the council offices at City Centre on January 20, 2025 in Oldham, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Instead, Cooper announced five local government-backed inquiries, one in Oldham and four others in areas yet to be named. These local investigations will still proceed, but now form part of the wider statutory national inquiry.

Saturday’s (14) announcement follows growing public and political pressure, intensified by interventions from Musk. In January, Musk used his social media platform X to criticise the British government for failing to launch a national inquiry. On Saturday, Musk responded to the announcement by reposting a comment thanking him for raising awareness, saying he was "glad to hear this is happening."

The move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians, who accuse Starmer of delaying action. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who has long pushed for a national inquiry, said: "Keir Starmer doesn’t know what he thinks unless an official report has told him so. I've been repeatedly calling for a full national inquiry since January. Many survivors of the grooming gangs will be relieved that this is finally happening. But they need a resolution soon, not in 10 years' time."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also welcomed the decision but warned against any attempt to water down the investigation. "A full statutory inquiry, done correctly, will expose the multiple failings of the British establishment. This cannot be a whitewash. It’s time for victims to receive the justice they deserve and for perpetrators to face the full force of the law," he posted on X.

Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe credited Musk’s involvement as pivotal in forcing the government’s hand. "None of this would have happened without Elon Musk. No inquiry, no justice, nothing. He deserves huge credit for that," Lowe said. Musk simply replied with a heart emoji.

Cooper is expected to address Parliament on Monday (16), with Baroness Casey’s full report scheduled to be published at the same time.

(with inputs from agencies)