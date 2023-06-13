Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Adivi Sesh announces action love story

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Major.

Adivi Sesh (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Adivi Sesh is set to essay a never seen avatar as he will explore romance on screen. Taking to Twitter, Adivi shared the exciting news with his fans.

He tweeted, “Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. Will Announce in the coming months.”

As fans eagerly wait for spy thriller G2 to release this year, Sesh has tweeted and piqued the interest of fans hinting towards a new film.

Sources close to the actor revealed that Sesh has been actively reading scripts of the romantic genre and is ready to shine in his new role.

Reportedly, Sesh will also be seen romancing a B-town diva in this action Love Story.

While the title and additional details are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Major.

Major depicted the real-life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh’s portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been highly praised.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited, and A+S Movies, Major was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

On the work front, Sesh will be seen in G2, and the shooting for the film will commence soon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut begins prep for action movie
NEWS
BAFTA Breakthrough India alumni recount AR Rahman connection
NEWS
Visiting ‘amazing India’ on a diet not helpful: Miss World Karolina Bielawska
NEWS
Here’s the truth behind photo of Dwayne Johnson performing Hindu ritual
Entertainment
SRK has this to say about daughter Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’
Hollywood News
Prateik Babbar onboards UK-Indo film ‘Lioness’
Hollywood News
Gerard Butler-Ali Fazal’s ‘Kandahar’ to release on Prime Video 
FILM
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ official first images out
MUSIC
BTS: Seoul landmarks lit up to celebrate K-pop band’s 10th anniversary
NEWS
‘I was afraid’: Padma Lakshmi opens up about marriage with Rushdie
Entertainment
Director says Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ is more violent than ‘Kabir Singh’
Entertainment
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ crosses £5 million mark in 10 days
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW