UN tribunal dismisses Ravi Karkara’s appeal against his sacking over sexual misconduct

A former senior UN adviser has lost his appeal in the UN dispute tribunal against his sacking over sexual misconduct.







Indian national Ravi Karkara, an adviser to UN Women, was dismissed in 2018 following allegations of harassment against younger men, including an intern.

His job was to promote gender equality and youth partnerships at UN Women.

The tribunal concluded UN Women was right to sack Karkara after finding ‘clear and convincing evidence’ over complaints of sexual misconduct against him.







UN Women found Karkara had sexually harassed, exploited and abused two non-UN personnel, harassed a UN intern, and used his work email account to distribute pornography, reported The Guardian.

The key complainant, Steve Lee, filed allegations in June 2017 after working with the UN as the founder of a youth-led organisation.

According to the judgment, Karkara increasingly wielded his power over Lee and suggested he perform sexual acts in return for favours.







In December 2016, Lee was assaulted after helping Karkara to take his luggage to a Montreal hotel room.

A second non-UN employee alleged that Karkara sent them photographs of himself in the bath and requested pictures in return. An intern also complained that Karkara would text requesting photos.

According to reports, Karkara argued UN Women’s investigation was biased and that testimonies had been fabricated with the assistance of people in the organisation with whom he’d had disputes.











