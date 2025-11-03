Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK could lose 3.37 million workers to poor health by 2035, study warns

Health charity warns urgent action needed as long-term sickness pushes workers out of jobs

uk workforce

Health charity calls for stronger workplace standards to protect UK workers' wellbeing.

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 03, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • 3.37 m people could leave work due to ill health by 2035.
  • Economic damage could reach £36bn a year without action.
  • Calls for new workplace health rules to protect all UK workers.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has warned that Britain's worker shortage is set to worsen, with up to 3.37 million adults potentially unable to work due to long-term health problems by 2035.

This represents a 26 per cent jump over the next decade and could cost the economy as much as £36 billion each year. Workers are leaving their jobs mainly because of joint and muscle problems, mental health issues and heart disease. Currently, 185m working days are lost to sickness yearly, costing £100 bn.

The figures match government data showing nearly 800,000 more working-age people cannot work now due to health reasons compared to 2019, a 40 per cent rise. The Keep Britain Working review shows that health conditions limiting work have jumped by over 2 million since 2019. One in five working-age people now have a health problem affecting their work.

Call for action

"The UK's productivity crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing our economy and long-term health conditions in the workforce are a major factor in this," said William Roberts, chief executive of RSPH. In the past workplace health has been seen as a tick box exercise for white collar workers. We need a fundamental shift in how we see the role of employers in keeping people healthy backed up by a national standard that covers all UK employees, he added.

Jamie O'Halloran from IPPR told The Guardian "Investing in staff especially in line managers benefits both employees and employers. It improves workers' health and wellbeing while strengthening the overall health and performance of the business."
The government wants to get two million more people into work.

Forecasts suggest 600,000 extra people could stop working by 2030 if things don't change, adding £25bn to disability benefit costs by 2029-30.

public healtheconomic crisisuk workforce

Related News

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Business

Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

Indian gold investment
Featured

Indian gold investment demand surges despite price rally

N Chandrasekaran
Business

India's Tata Group hit by internal power struggle among trustees

More For You

Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is weighing over 100 tax and spending options to address a £30 billion fiscal gap ahead of the budget.

Getty Images

Reeves reviewing over 100 tax and spending options ahead of budget

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves is considering more than 100 tax and spending measures for the 26 November budget as the government seeks to close a £30 billion fiscal gap, according to reports.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander told Times Radio that Labour would continue to support “working people” and those “working hard on modest incomes”. She said: “What we have always said is that we’re a party that wants to make sure that people who are working hard on modest incomes, working people, that we make sure that we’re getting more money in their pocket, that they are seeing their living standards rise.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us