  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
SNP accused of violating press freedom by denying media access to its leadership hustings events

These events will take place in relatively small venues, with a small percentage of the SNP's membership permitted to attend and will not be streamed live on the party's website or any other public platform.

CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND – MARCH 1: (L-R) Scotland’s Finance Minister and Scottish National Party MSP Kate Forbes, Scottish National Party MSP Ash Regan, and Scotland’s Health Minister and Scottish National Party MSP Humza Yousaf, all contenders to become the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scotland’s First Minister, answer questions during an SNP Hustings event on March 1, 2023 in Cumbernauld, Scotland. The SNP leadership race was ignited when Nicola Sturgeon announced her surprise resignation on February 15, after more than eight years as Scotland’s first minister and SNP chief. The new leader is set to be announced on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Andy Buchanan – Pool via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A journalist has accused the Scottish National Party (SNP) of imposing curbs on the media by restricting access to reporters to its leadership hustings.

Daily Record political editor Paul Hutcheon said barring journalists from attending would give the impression that the SNP is less transparent than the Conservatives, the BBC said.

The SNP had initially stated that journalists would be prohibited from attending the events to create a “safe space” for party members.

However, the party partially reversed its stance after the BBC, STV, ITN, and Sky challenged the ban on journalists.

Over the next few weeks, nine hustings have been scheduled for party members to hear from the three candidates and pose questions.

These events will take place in relatively small venues, with a small percentage of the SNP’s membership permitted to attend, and will not be streamed live on the party’s website or any other public platform.

The three leadership candidates – Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf, and Kate Forbes – are believed to have said the media should have coverage of the events.

A prime-time edition of Debate Night on BBC One Scotland on March 14 at 8pm will feature the candidates’ fielding questions from host Stephen Jardine and a studio audience.

A Debate Night Leadership Special, which will take place in Edinburgh, will also be broadcast live on BBC News online and on the iPlayer.

Hutcheon told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland, “It looks like press freedoms are being infringed.

“This is not simply a contest to select the SNP leader. This person will lead the country and become the first minister of the country.

“It affects everyone, not simply SNP members. Everyone in Scotland is entitled to see these three candidates up close and personal.”

