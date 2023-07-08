Website Logo
  Saturday, July 08, 2023
‘Salaar’: Here’s all you need to know about trailer for Prabhas-starrer

Salaar is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Salaar poster (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Prabhas is all set to come up with Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan. On Saturday, the makers announced that the trailer for Salaar: Part 1 CEASEFIRE will be launched in August end.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared an update regarding the trailer launch.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the Overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema’s prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian Film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary,” a post read on Hombale Films’ Twitter page.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Salaar is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Eastern Eye

