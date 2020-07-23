Saiyami kind of wonderful

EXCITING NEW ACTING STAR KHER ON HER RECENT FILM AND DRAMA SERIAL SUCCESS

by ASJAD NAZIR

MOST of the world may have been stuck during the Covid-19 crisis, but Saiyami Kher has been moving at top speed and had three high-profile releases during lockdown.

The talented young actress followed up thriller series Special Ops with glowing reviews for Netflix film Choked, where she played the central character. Earlier this month, she delivered a terrific turn in newly released Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

With more projects waiting for her after lockdown is over, the rapidly rising star looks set to go interstellar and carry on showing off her increasingly impressive range, which has already included acting in multiple languages.

Eastern Eye caught up with Saiyami Kher to talk about her recent success, acclaimed performances, future hopes and plans for when lockdown is fully lifted.

After a steady start with interesting films, you have taken your time selecting projects. Has that been a conscious decision?

Well, I haven’t been offered roles that have excited me. So with Special Ops and Breathe even though the roles are small, the script really excited me and my parts were also something very different from what I have ever done or been offered. And with Choked, it was a no-brainer because it was such a fantastic character to play. And plus working with (director) Anurag Kashyap. I didn’t want to do things that didn’t excite me, which is why the long wait.

Is finding good projects the biggest challenge you face?

Yes, it is definitely one of the biggest challenges. Because even though as an actor I’m really excited to do different roles and experiment, I need to be offered stuff like that. (Smiles) I have unfortunately still not come to a place where I can produce my own films.

How do you feel about three high-profile projects releasing in quick succession?

All the work I have been doing the last year and a half is now coming out. I am glad it is coming out now when people are home and have lots of time to watch content. But it’s a happy and sad feeling. Happy because my work is coming out and people are consuming it, and liking it, but sad because of the situation we are in. In normal circumstances, I would have signed on more exciting stuff and started working. But right now everything is on hold.

How much do the positive reviews, including from fellow actors, mean to you, for your performance in Netflix’s Choked?

It’s been overwhelming. The love I have received after Choked, especially from filmmakers whom I admire. I’m someone who doesn’t take criticism or appreciation very seriously because I feel my job is to keep working on my craft, and carry on aiming to get better. Some work people will like, some people won’t. I just need to be honest and give it my best shot. With Choked, I really learned a lot as an actor and enjoyed the process, and I’m glad that people have liked my work.

What was the experience of doing a movie like Choked where you are the centre of the action?

I never really thought of it like that. I was just doing my job with the same honesty I did in Special Ops or Mirzya. The excitement was the same. So even if it’s a 20-minute or a two-hour long role, the process is just the same. But I feel very blessed I got to bring Sarita to life. Sarita will always be very special because it was something that was out of my comfort zone. But Anurag (Kashyap) makes its so simple. Even if in my head it was complex he just makes it very simple. That was a big learning because he said actors complicate things when there is no need.

What was the experience of acting in web series Special Ops, which has pulled in big audiences?

Great fun! Guns, action and travelling to some beautiful locations! Juhi was a ‘don’t mess with me, no nonsense’ character. In the next season, one should expect much more from Juhi. I have really enjoyed (writer-director) Neeraj Pandey’s work. And working with him was also a big learning experience because he is a man of few words. He is very sure about his script before he goes on the floors. I am hoping and looking forward to collaborating with him more often.

Does your approach change between films and acting in a drama serial?

The preparation for the role is pretty much same, regardless of the medium. Be it theatre, film or web series, the same effort goes into finding a backstory for the character; the same time is spent physically and emotionally preparing for the role. What changes slightly is the logistics of it. Web shows are shot over a long period of time compared to film. So sometimes, you have to make sure you maintain the look for that amount of time. Also, unlike a film script (where you know how things end), characters and plot lines are fleshed out season to season in a show. So, while I have a rough idea of what happens, it’s very exciting to see what the writers come up with.

What was your experience of acting in new Amazon series Breathe: Into The Shadows like?

Breathe is a crime thriller and I really enjoyed the first season. This season, the script is very gripping. I am playing a character I can’t reveal too much about, but it’s something I have never done before. I’m really excited for my role in the show.

Are you consciously looking to play strong women roles?

Well, I would love to. I want to be a part of good scripts. So, even if it’s an ensemble, I want to do good scripts. My character should move the story forward. I have been very lucky to get a role like Sarita in Choked. I do hope more such characters are written and I get more such opportunities.

Is the plan going forward to mix up films and serials?

I am happy to do series and films in different languages and different countries. I am also happy to do theatre. I just want to act.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

I would really like to do a sport film where I need to train physically hard to become the part.

Who would you love to work with?

Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, George Clooney and Ryan Gosling. I have been a big fan of all three and would just like to share screen space with them, and learn how they are so effortless on screen. I would also like to chat with them about their films and process.

What other confirmed projects do you have on the way soon?

I am shooting for a film right now and have 15 days left. But I can’t speak too much about the film.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I love watching romantic comedy films and crime thriller series.

What inspires you?

Sportsmen, sportswomen and people in the army inspire me.

What is the first thing you will do when lockdown is over?

I will want to meet all my friends who I have been missing a lot. I will do a nice dinner with all my friends and then resume shooting for my film.

Special Ops (Hotstar), Choked (Netflix) and Breathe: Into The Shadows (Amazon Prime) are all available now.