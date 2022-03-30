Pathway to health and social care jobs offered by Leeds housing association

Cedric Boston, Chief Executive, Unity Homes & Enterprise

By: Eastern Eye

BME-led housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise is playing a lead role in supporting young people in Leeds to pursue a career in health and social care.

Unity has been chosen to engage with individuals aged 16-25 through Healthier Working Futures Leeds, a new partnership of health, care and third sector organisations which has received more than £300,000 from the Government’s UK Community Renewal Fund.

The partners aim to connect with over 600 unemployed and economically inactive young people across the city, with a particular emphasis on those facing barriers to employment such as learning difficulties or disabilities, mental health issues, family breakdown and homelessness.

Unity’s Employment Services team will provide one to one support for up to 90 young people including assisting with job applications including the preparation of CVs, interview role play exercises and attending events and job fairs to help candidates with confidence building.

Group sessions and workshops will also be delivered to improve digital skills and share useful information and job finding tips.

Lorraine Charlton, Unity Employment Outreach Officer, said: “We are excited to be playing our part in facilitating talented young people to work in health and social care.

“Over the past three years, our Employment Services team have helped almost 400 clients into jobs, more than 600 into training and 40 into voluntary roles.

“Of the 104 individuals aged 16-25, 34 gained employment, 41 entered training and six became volunteers.

“There is no shortage of capable young people out there who simply need informed advice and signposting to find the right opportunities.

“Unity looks forward to playing this role.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Chief Executive, said:

“Unity is much more than an affordable housing provider and is absolutely committed to creating opportunities for individuals and families to progress, gain decent jobs and play their full part in regenerating local communities.

“Since it was established more than 10 years ago, Unity’s Employment Services team has directly assisted more than 2,500 clients. Over the next five years, our target is to help another 2,500.

“The past two years, dominated by the pandemic, have put health and social care properly in the spotlight.

“Those dedicated professionals who work in the sector have never been held in higher regard.

“We are proud to be playing an active role in recruiting more committed young people into these critically important roles.”