Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Pathway to health and social care jobs offered by Leeds housing association

Cedric Boston, Chief Executive, Unity Homes & Enterprise

By: Eastern Eye

BME-led housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise is playing a lead role in supporting young people in Leeds to pursue a career in health and social care.

Unity has been chosen to engage with individuals aged 16-25 through Healthier Working Futures Leeds, a new partnership of health, care and third sector organisations which has received more than £300,000 from the Government’s UK Community Renewal Fund.

The partners aim to connect with over 600 unemployed and economically inactive young people across the city, with a particular emphasis on those facing barriers to employment such as learning difficulties or disabilities, mental health issues, family breakdown and homelessness.

Unity’s Employment Services team will provide one to one support for up to 90 young people including assisting with job applications including the preparation of CVs, interview role play exercises and attending events and job fairs to help candidates with confidence building.

Group sessions and workshops will also be delivered to improve digital skills and share useful information and job finding tips.   

Lorraine Charlton, Unity Employment Outreach Officer, said: “We are excited to be playing our part in facilitating talented young people to work in health and social care. 

“Over the past three years, our Employment Services team have helped almost 400 clients into jobs, more than 600 into training and 40 into voluntary roles. 

“Of the 104 individuals aged 16-25, 34 gained employment, 41 entered training and six became volunteers. 

“There is no shortage of capable young people out there who simply need informed advice and signposting to find the right opportunities. 

“Unity looks forward to playing this role.”    

Cedric Boston, Unity Chief Executive, said:

“Unity is much more than an affordable housing provider and is absolutely committed to creating opportunities for individuals and families to progress, gain decent jobs and play their full part in regenerating local communities.

“Since it was established more than 10 years ago, Unity’s Employment Services team has directly assisted more than 2,500 clients.  Over the next five years, our target is to help another 2,500.

“The past two years, dominated by the pandemic, have put health and social care properly in the spotlight.

“Those dedicated professionals who work in the sector have never been held in higher regard.

“We are proud to be playing an active role in recruiting more committed young people into these critically important roles.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Warmer nights may lead to ‘more cardiovascular deaths among men’
UK
Tough action likely on south Asian chewed tobacco products
News
Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in London restaurant
News
UK to continue free Covid tests for healthcare workers, vulnerable
News
No-trust motion: Main ally deserts Imran Khan’s government
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan faces test of his political life
NEWS
Gove urged to extend Homes for Ukraine plan to Afghan refugees
UK
MP Dawn Butler reveals how “a mammogram saved her life”
News
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip
US
Biden proposes $1.8bn for Indo-Pacific strategy
News
Met Police: 20 fines will be issued to people who attended lockdown parties
News
Liz Truss and Russian foreign minister Lavrov set to visit India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Warmer nights may lead to ‘more cardiovascular deaths among men’
Tough action likely on south Asian chewed tobacco products
Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in…
Boeing develops roadmap to modernise Indian air traffic management
Pathway to health and social care jobs offered by Leeds…
India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to…