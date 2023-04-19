Pakistani police detain Chinese man over alleged blasphemy

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Pakistan police reported on Tuesday (18) that a Chinese national working on a hydropower project in the Kohistan district has denied allegations of blasphemy made by his colleagues, who claimed he had insulted the Prophet Mohammad on Sunday (16).

Blasphemy is a capital offense in Pakistan, and while no one has ever been executed for it, many people have been lynched by angry mobs after being accused.

According to police official Tahir, the Chinese man was brought before a court on Monday (17) night, where he refuted the accusations and declared them false.

The court has remanded the man to judicial custody for 14 days, and he has been sent to jail, with authorities withholding his identity for safety reasons.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that its embassy in Islamabad is investigating the situation regarding its citizen.

The workers claimed that the Chinese man used derogatory language against the Prophet.

China is a significant investor in Pakistan and its workers have faced attacks from militants who are opposed to the Pakistani government.

In 2021, nine Chinese nationals working on the hydropower project were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a bus, for which Islamist militants were accused.

Considering these incidents, the security of Chinese nationals is a top priority and the local administration is taking measures to ensure their safety, said official Saleem Khan.

However, accusations of blasphemy are also sometimes used to settle scores, and many people are currently imprisoned after being accused of it.

Human rights groups say that judges often delay trials due to fear of retribution if they are perceived as too lenient.

(With inputs from Reuters)