  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Pakistan vlogger’s bike tour of India sparks positive reactions

Throughout his videos, he emphasised the friendliness he encountered in different states and shared moments of meetups with Indians

Pakistani Vlogger Abrar Hassan – Image Credit Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Pakistani vlogger Abrar Hassan recently completed a 30-day motorbike tour of India, covering a distance of 7,000 kilometres. Despite the strained relationship between the two countries, he received a warm welcome throughout his journey.

Hassan started his journey on April 3 and taking to social media he wrote, “Welcome to India after trying to get a visa for years finally this time I made it, and not only me but also Rangeeli.”

Running his YouTube channel, Wild Lens by Abrar, which focuses on his travel experiences, Hassan documented his entire trip, showcasing the diverse culture, languages, food, and landscapes of India.

 

Starting from the southern state of Kerala, he highlighted the beauty of “God’s Own Country” and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality he experienced from the locals.

“Every day, I witnessed something different and the friendliness of the locals made it even better,” he wrote on Instagram.

Throughout his videos, he emphasised the friendliness he encountered in different states and shared moments of meetups with Indians in cities like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Kerala.

“India is blessed with such a diverse landscape from North to South. Every day I witnessed something different and the friendliness of the locals made it even better,” he wrote.

Riding a BMW adventure bike and equipped with professional cameras, Hassan captured the essence of his journey.

Hassan’s content received praise from viewers, with many expressing their appreciation for his portrayal of India’s beauty and the mutual respect between people.

On May 28, after completing his remarkable adventure, Hassan crossed the Wagah Border in Amritsar, Punjab, returning to Pakistan.

