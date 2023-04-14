Murder trial victim recorded husband’s abuse and predicted own death in secret

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A court heard that a woman allegedly murdered by her abusive husband secretly recorded his escalating violence and predicted her own death, media reports said.

Aaisha Hasan, 34, recorded her husband’s violent behaviour towards her using her mobile phone in the weeks before he allegedly fatally stabbed her, according to evidence presented at the Old Bailey.

Hasan had saved pictures of her injuries, including black eyes and cuts, in a “hidden” folder on her phone, which the police discovered along with a recording of her asking her husband to leave when the abuse escalated.

Despite sharing concerns about her safety with friends and a neighbour’s warning to the police, no action was taken as Hasan apparently appeared fine and did not wish to make a complaint.

The court heard that on May 19, 2022, Asim Hasan, 33, called the emergency services and confessed, “I just stabbed my wife,” as police and paramedics arrived at their residence in Canning Town, east London.

Aaisha was discovered lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, having suffered 36 wounds, including a stab wound that cut a wedge of bone from her skull.

Hasan confessed to his crime after being questioned by the police.

In the weeks leading up to Hasan’s death, the couple had allegedly argued over money and accusations of infidelity on her part.

Hasan began recording her husband on her phone and sharing her fears with friends on WhatsApp.

She messaged her friends 10 days before her death, saying her husband had accused her of cheating and that she feared he would kill her if others were not present in the house.

She added she did not want to call the police because it would cause “serious trouble” for him, but she wanted him out of the house as she felt unsafe.

However, the prosecutor revealed in court that it was actually Hasan who was attempting to have an extramarital affair by logging onto Muslim dating sites in the days leading up to his wife’s death, rather than his wife being unfaithful.

Hasan admitted to killing his wife, but he denies murder, arguing that he did not intend to cause serious harm.

The trial is ongoing.