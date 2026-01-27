Meta plans paid subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta is preparing to test paid subscriptions across its social media apps

The focus is on AI-powered tools rather than verification features

The company says pricing and features may change based on user feedback

Meta Platforms is preparing to test premium subscription plans across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, signalling a gradual shift towards paid digital services alongside advertising revenue.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the company will begin testing the new subscription models in the coming months. Meta has confirmed that the core features of its platforms will remain free, while paid users may gain access to advanced artificial intelligence tools and creative features.

The company reportedly said the move is aimed at improving productivity and creativity for users who choose to pay.

AI-powered features

At the centre of the proposed subscriptions is expanded access to AI tools. Meta is expected to integrate technology from Manus, an AI agent developer acquired in December 2025 for around £1.6 billion ($2 billion).

Manus develops autonomous AI agents that can handle complex tasks such as planning trips or creating presentations with limited user input. Meta has reportedly said the acquisition strengthens its AI infrastructure and helps bring general-purpose AI agents directly to consumers and businesses through its apps.

Paid subscribers may also receive full access to Vibes, Meta’s AI-powered short-form video generation tool introduced in 2025. While a basic version of the tool will remain free, more advanced editing and creative options are expected to sit behind a paywall.

The subscription model is also seen as a way for Meta to recover the growing costs of AI research and acquisitions, particularly as it competes with paid AI services offered by companies such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

Not the same as Meta Verified

Meta has clarified that the upcoming subscriptions are separate from Meta Verified, a paid service launched in 2023 that focuses on account verification, customer support and visibility for creators and businesses.

While Meta Verified is centred on identity and trust, the new plans are expected to focus on AI-based tools designed for everyday use, content creation and productivity. Business users may also gain access to Manus-powered AI agents that can complete tasks autonomously, positioning them as an alternative to traditional chatbots.

The company reportedly said it plans to collect user feedback during the testing phase to refine pricing and features. A Meta spokesperson was quoted in a news report as saying the company intends to listen closely to users as subscriptions are introduced across platforms.

Meta has previously experimented with paid features. In 2024, it tested limits on the number of links users could share on Facebook in the UK and US unless they paid a fee, a move aimed at understanding whether users would pay for additional flexibility.

The shift reflects a broader trend across the tech industry, where platforms are exploring paid models alongside advertising. If widely adopted, the subscriptions could reshape how users interact with Meta’s apps, gradually blending social networking with AI-driven tools and premium access.