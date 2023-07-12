Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Manipur-born WWII veteran who served in British and Japanese armies dies at 93

Shishak started working as a runner for the British Indian Army at the age of 13 and continued doing so until the Japanese forces freed some of northeastern India

Shishak started working as a runner for the British Indian Army at the age of 13 and continued doing so until the Japanese forces freed some of northeastern India – Image Credit: Northeast Today

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A Tangkhul Naga man from India’s northeastern state, Manipur, who served in both the British and Japanese armies during World War II, has died in Ukhrul district due to age-related ailments, his family said.

He is survived by his wife, son, and five daughters. Yangmaso A. Shishak was 93 years old, Northeast Today reported.

According to his son Shaingam’s statement to PTI, Shishak started working as a runner for the British Indian Army at the age of 13 and continued doing so until the Japanese forces freed some of northeastern India.

He worked as a porter for the liberating forces after they were led by the Japanese Imperial Army and the Indian National Army (INA) under the command of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Shaingam shared that once the war was done, a senior citizen in the village of Kangkhui gave his father possession of an INA flag that had been found nearby.

Shishak felt attached to the flag because it had been raised during the war on a nearby hillside.

However, an Assam Rifles officer stationed in Shangshak village last year borrowed the flag and despite repeated requests failed to return the flag.

Shishak sadly passed away earlier this week without seeing his beloved INA flag again.

The Assam Rifles built a memorial for the 350 troops who died in the Battle of Shangshak next to Shishak’s home in 2002.

A Japanese sword, helmets, and other objects from World War II are among the many artefacts kept in the memorial. In addition, the community still has some WWII-era bunkers, Shaingam said.

The village of Shangshak commemorates the momentous historical event with Shangshak Battle Day every year in March, complete with community cultural events.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India aims to join elite club with latest moon landing mission
UK
Poll: Humza Yousaf’s performance as first minister disappoints Scots
News
Indian man hires bouncers to stop people haggling over high tomato prices
News
High Commissioner of India attends Labour event, emphasises India-UK trade deal
News
Pakistan’s election body issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan
News
HE Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan welcomes BAPS delegation in Abu Dhabi, UAE
News
France extends Bastille Day welcome to Modi
UK
Harris Bokhari OBE appointed as chair of NCS Trust
News
Four Indian-Americans in Forbes’ 2023 most successful businesswomen list
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court evaluates legality of direct rule in Kashmir
News
NHS has unacceptable levels of racism: Royal College of Psychiatrist chief
News
Pakistan prime minister’s son acquitted in £44.5m money laundering case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW