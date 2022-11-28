Website Logo
  • Monday, November 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Issa brothers win appeal to set up service station in Colne

Their firm Monte Blackburn Limited will start the construction of the Euro Garages’ service station and two associated industrial units at the site in the spring.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the founders of EG Group.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Blackburn’s billionaire Issa brothers have won an appeal that will now allow them to set up a service station at the end of the M65 in Colne.

Their property arm Monte Blackburn Limited had proposed to establish the facility off Whitewalls Drive.

But Pendle Council’s planning committee last year rejected it as the local residents’ group Greenfield Forum and Colne Business Improvement District expressed apprehensions about the impact of the plans on traffic and trade.

Monte, however, appealed the decision, for which councillors overruled officers’ advice to approve, to the government’s planning inspectorate, Lancashire Telegraph reported.

With the inspectorate now overturning the ruling after a review, Mohsin and Zuber Issa’s firm will start the construction of the Euro Garages’ service station and two associated industrial units at the site in the spring.

A petrol station, car wash, convenience store, drive-thru coffee unit and two industrial units which will create 120 jobs are set to come up on the 8.6-acre site.

EG Group’s development projects manager Alex Kenwright said the company was “delighted that the planning inspectorate overturned the refusal for permission.

“The original application was recommended for approval by the planning officer but overruled by councillors. This has delayed the investment and, more pertinently, local job creation by over 12 months. Notwithstanding this consideration and challenging economic environment, we intend to start working with stakeholders to ensure the scheme is a success and plan to begin construction in the spring of next year,” he said.

“We are presently developing the detailed design. There is already much interest in the small warehouses and we expect the scheme will be fully let upon completion. We have always felt the scheme offers the area much-needed facilities and this high-quality, well-landscaped scheme will help develop the local economy. In addition to the permanent 120 new full-time jobs, the project will also create temporary construction jobs for Lancashire as we look to use our local framework supply chain to deliver this £5m scheme,” Kenwright said.

Pendle Council’s planning manager Neil Watson said he was “disappointed” but “we will work with the developers to deliver the scheme.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Setback for steel baron Lakshmi Mittal’s brother Pramod Mittal as deal with creditors revoked by…
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut production due to chip shortage
UK
The Londoner wins big at Europe hotel awards
UK
Retailers rewarded for resilience
News
Reliance Industries India’s best employer, in top 20 worldwide: Forbes
HEADLINE STORY
Hyperama Foods to sell Nottingham, West Bromwich depots to Dhamecha Group
UK
State Bank of India UK launches green tracker mortgages; vows to protect environment
News
Lord Jitesh Gadhia appointed as non-executive director to Bank of England’s governing body
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for business
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Bilimoria’s lenders set to receive payout as his Cobra beer business gets…
HEADLINE STORY
Billionaire Arora family diversified gains from B&M before a 50% stock crash
Business
Four Reasons Why The Self Storage Industry Is On The Rise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW