Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

India’s rice export ban raises fears of decline in planting

Group fears farmers may shun paddy for other crops

India accounts for more than 40 per cent of global supplies of the grain

By: Eastern Eye

RICE planting in India could fall by five per cent as New Delhi’s decision to ban non-basmati white rice exports will cut farm income and encourage growers to switch to other crops, a leading farmers’ group with close ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed.

 The world’s biggest rice exporter – accounting for more than 40 per cent of global supplies of the staple – last month ordered a halt to non-basmati white rice exports, driving prices to multi-year highs. 

 “The rice export ban was announced right in the middle of the current planting season, and that’s why the decision has sent a wrong signal to farmers,” Mohini Mohan Mishra, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), or Indian Farmers’ Union, told Reuters. BKS is the farmers’ wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party. 

 Despite being ideologically aligned with the ruling party, BKS often opposes some of India’s farm policies, at times forcing a rethink. BKS also lends its support to protesting farmers. Mishra said the government must compensate farmers by buying large quantities of the new-season rice harvest at higher prices. 

 In June, India raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice paddy from farmers by seven per cent to `2,183 ($26.45/£20.68) per 100 kg. 

 Every year authorities raise the so-called minimum support prices (MSPs) of staples such as rice and wheat to build stockpiles to run the world’s biggest food welfare programme, which entitles poor people to free grains. “Because the government has banned rice exports, it must announce a bonus over this year’s rice MSP to help farmers sell their crop at higher prices,” Mishra said. 

 Indian farmers, who typically plant rice in the rainy months of June and July, will start harvesting the crop in October. 

 They have planted 28.3 million hectares with summer-sown rice, according to the farm ministry’s latest data, up 3.28 per cent from the same period last year, encouraged by robust monsoon rains. 

 Higher rice planting in India will ease concerns about lower output of the staple. For June and July together, India’s monsoon rains were five per cent above average, falling 10 per cent below normal in June, but rebounding to 13 per cent above average in July. 

 Once rice harvests start trickling in, the government-backed Food Corporation of India will start buying the crop from farmers at the state-set MSPs.

(Reuters) 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Benefits of a Personal Loan For Your Child’s Dream Wedding
Business
Legal Essentials Every Startup Needs to Know
US
Delhi University graduate heads Tesla’s finance team
INDIA
India bars Chinese drone components citing security reasons
HEADLINE STORY
Data localisation, duty cut on dairy products ‘out of India-UK FTA’
UK
Lord Sugar parts ways with two entrepreneurs
INDIA
Twitter challenges India ruling on content blocking
UK
Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah seeks to block extradition to Denmark
INDIA
Card payments in India expected to jump threefold by 2027: report
Business
Garment sector leads the way as Bangladesh eyes green finance
INDIA
India’s new import rules trigger concerns for Apple, Samsung
Business
Pakistan’s infrastructure issues and cash flow hamper import of Russian crude
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW