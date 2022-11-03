Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 03, 2022
Imran Khan injured in firing incident at rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad, attacker arrested

Sources said Khan was hit by four bullets.
Imran Khan (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been reportedly injured in a firing incident near his container during a long march he was carrying out to protest against the ruling coalition, reported ARY News.

The incident took place when the Haqeeqi March entered Wazirabad. Following the firing, there was a stampede during the march.

Everyone including the PTI leaders on the container panicked. At the time of the firing, the convoy had reached near Zafarali Khan Chowk, reported ARY News. Imran Khan was reportedly injured as shots were fired near his long march container.

The media reports quoting sources said that there are reports of 5 people injured in the firing incident. Those injured in the firing are being shifted to the hospital in ambulances, it added.

Furthermore, ARY News while quoting sources said the alleged shooter has been detained.

(ANI)

