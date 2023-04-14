Fawad Khan questions release of multiple Pakistani films on Eid

Khan is presently busy promoting his next release Money Back Guarantee.

Pakistan actor Fawad Afzal Khan looks on as he attends a press conference for Hindi film Kapoor & Sons in Mumbai on March 25, 2016. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster ever produced by the Pakistani film industry, actor Fawad Khan is presently busy promoting his next release Money Back Guarantee.

Also starring Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo, the action-comedy film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 21st April, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

During promotions for Money Back Guarantee, Fawad Khan questioned the practice of releasing multiple films on and around Eid.

The actor said, “I don’t know why we do it but we do it all the time. I’ll put it like this. Imagine there’s a pie. You cut in four pieces, you get one piece, you serve it whole, you get the entire damn thing”

Khan’s statement makes it clear that he is not pleased with the practice of multiple films releasing together on and around Eid as they eat out into each other’s business. The Pakistani film industry is still rebuilding itself and hence the focus should be on making good films than more films.

In addition to Money Back Guarantee, Fawad Khan also has another film called Neelofar in the pipeline. The film also stars Mahira Khan in the lead role.

