  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Exiled former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif contemplates political return

His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year, and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October

Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sharif still faces the graft case which saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who won power pledging to undo the corruption which has historically plagued the country (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Pakistan’s national assembly has passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office, a state spokesman said on Tuesday (27), paving the way for exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to politics.

Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times – the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017.

The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in jail.

In 2019 he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to steer the family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from behind the scenes.

His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year, and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October.

On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment which says courts can only disqualify parliamentarians “for a period not exceeding five years”.

The spokesman said senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani served as acting president signing the bill on Monday (26), in the absence of president Arif Alvi who is abroad on the Hajj pilgrimage.

“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari said. “The bill has been passed to achieve this objective.”

“Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election,” he added. “His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it’s not clear whether he himself will contest the election.”

Sharif still faces the graft case which saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who won power pledging to undo the corruption which has historically plagued the country.

But in Pakistan, legal cases which tangle politicians in opposition are regularly wound back once their party regains office.

Shehbaz ousted Khan last April via a no-confidence vote. However, he is at the head of a shaky coalition of parties, while Khan remains popular in the countdown to polling.

Khan has been calling for snap elections, but his campaign has become bogged down in dozens of legal cases.

