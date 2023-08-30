Dream Girl 2 review: Spiritual sequel is an outdated comedy of errors

The ridiculous writing largely relies on lead star Khurrana looking so convincing as a woman, writes Anjali Mehta

Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz

By: Anjali Mehta

HIT comedy-drama Dream Girl worked because the premise of a man pretending to be an attractive woman on a phoneline, who gains multiple male suitors, was believable. The spiritual sequel is a lazy attempt to recycle that same story troupe in a way that just doesn’t work.

This time around, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a young man, who dresses up in drag to raise some much needed money. While pretending to be a woman, he finds himself becoming the object of affection, with various unsuspecting men trying to woo him. At the same time, he himself is trying to get married to the woman he loves.

The outdated comedy of errors just doesn’t work because it isn’t believable on any level. The ridiculous writing largely relies on lead star Khurrana looking so convincing as a woman that multiple men would fall in love with him, but that definitely isn’t the case.

It also goes down the well-trodden path of a man trying to raise some quick cash, which has been done countless times before.

All this leads towards a predictable story that gradually becomes annoying as the film progresses. The crude humour and jokes just don’t land in a badly made film with plot-holes you can fly a plane through. It kind of puts across the notion that men are so lustful that they mistake someone obviously in drag as some sort of dream girl.

The male writing team’s portrayal of a dream girl shows they have zero understanding of women. The poor music drags that film down even further. There is also overacting from an entire cast trying to inject some sort of life into this awful effort. Ultimately, this is a sequel that just wasn’t needed and is one that should be avoided. It really is that bad