Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lammy visits Pakistan amid worry over ‘fragile ceasefire’

Foreign secretary hails 'responsible diaspora' in light of recent tensions

Lammy visits Pakistan amid worry over ‘fragile ceasefire’

David Lammy and Ishaq Dar

Rithika Siddhartha
By Rithika SiddharthaMay 22, 2025
Rithika Siddhartha
See Full Bio

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy has described the India-Pakistan ceasefire as “fragile” as he travelled to Islamabad last Friday (16) for a quick visit following the recent conflict in the region.

Lammy met Pakistan’s senior cabinet ministers, including prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, foreign minister Ishaq Dar and interior minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

“It’s important the ceasefire holds, and I describe it as fragile, which is why I’m here,” Lammy told journalists on a call last Friday.

It was the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to Pakistan in the past four years.

Lammy also met consular staff who helped families as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month.

India launched strikes against what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan on May 7. Four days of intense tit-for-tat drone, missile and artillery exchanges with Islamabad followed. More than 70 people, including dozens of civilians, died on both sides.

New Delhi and Islamabad later agreed to a ceasefire after world leaders, including from the US and UK, said they spoke to the leadership of both south Asian countries.

“Both countries are long-standing friends of the UK,” Lammy said, adding, “I’ve been in close contact with my counterparts to caution against further escalation and push for a ceasefire.

“I’ve been in regular contact with counterparts in the United States, in Saudi Arabia, in UAE, in the European Union, to discuss how best the UK can work with India and Pakistan to avoid further conflict.

“But reaching a ceasefire is the important thing. And at the heart of sustaining the ceasefire is Pakistan and India having good relations themselves.”

He added, “I want to put on record how impressive I found the statesmanship, both of Pakistan and India, in de-escalating tensions and agreeing to a ceasefire.”

With Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi

The foreign secretary condemned the terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir when tourists were targeted and shot dead.

He said, “I’ve been absolutely clear that the terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir was horrific, and our thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and of course, the people of India.

“The UK government has always been clear in condemning terrorism of all forms, in no uncertain terms.

“And I called (India’s foreign) minister S Jaishankar to offer my condolences.

“In Pakistan, I have been discussing the issue of terrorism and how we deal with terrorism here in Pakistan. Of course, Pakistan, too, has been subject to horrendous terrorism in the recent past.

“The immediacy has been to get to a ceasefire and to see the de-escalation, and to build a horizon where there is confidence, where there is dialogue.

“But, absolutely, we have to bear down on the terrorist threat that exists and the militancy that goes alongside it.”

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in his meetings with senior counterparts, including the prime minister, Lammy highlighted the “immeasurable contribution” people of Pakistani descent have made to British life.

“We are friends with both countries. We have deep relations with both sides,” Lammy said.

In response to a question about India providing evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, the foreign secretary said, “I wouldn’t expect India to share their matters of national security with me, necessarily.

“What we’re here to do is to ensure and support friends, to maintain an enduring ceasefire. That’s the thrust of my conversations here in Pakistan, while recognising that terrorism does have to be dealt with, and there are concerns that there are groups here engaged in causing harm.”

According to the foreign secretary, he discussed a visit with Pakistan’s foreign minister. However, “it’s unfortunate that I’ve come in the shadow of conflict, although I’m pleased that we now have this fragile ceasefire in place”.

Lammy also met Dar and Raza Naqvi during his visit , and discussed “important links in the friendship between our countries, issues of trade, cooperation, culture, exchange, the support we give Pakistan on the climate crisis and development”.

Previously, rising tensions in the subcontinent (including the most recent one) led to protests and demonstrations in the UK, with migrants of both Indian and Pakistani origin having settled in many cities and towns across the country.

Leicester witnessed scenes of violence a few years ago, but Lammy said this time communities acted responsibly.

He told Eastern Eye, “This has been an unsettling period for communities up and down the country – we’ve got well over three million people who have their origins from India and Pakistan.

Meeting consular staff at the British High Commission in Islamabad last Friday (16)

“We had oral questions in the House on Tuesday (13), and MPs took the opportunity to raise these issues. I know local authorities have also been engaged in communities broadly across the country.

“Of course, there has been anxiety and concern, but we do have communities that live side by side. Even though the images we’ve seen coming out of India and Pakistan have been deeply troubling, communities have acted responsibly and have actually been more focused on loved ones back in those countries than in disharmony within our own.”

He described how consular staff provided crucial support and advice to British citizens in Pakistan during the peak of recent tensions. “Between them, they’ve taken over 2,000 calls from people who were understandably very worried, particularly last weekend,” Lammy said.

He explained that they worked with airlines once Pakistan lifted its airspace restrictions, and helped people get emergency travel documents. “They also told me about how they helped people find access to pharmacies where they were running out of critical medicines because the airspace was closed,” Lammy said.

The FCDO said the foreign secretary has also been in “frequent contact with the government of India, having engaged with his counterpart last Thursday (15), and will look to travel to New Delhi soon to build on the strength of the UK-India relationship”.

david lammyforeign secretarysouth asian countriesindia-pakistan tensionsdavid lammy pakistan visit

Related News

UK-jail-Getty
UK

UK considers chemical castration for serious sex offenders

M25 Accidents Lead to Severe Delays and Traffic Disruptions
UK

M25 faces 90-minute traffic jam after multiple accidents on same day

M&S online disruption to last until July after cyber-attack
Business

M&S online disruption to last until July after cyber-attack

Understanding 'Ozempic Teeth': Dental Risks of Semaglutide
Health

Ozempic teeth: Is a slimmer body costing you your smile?

More For You

tornado warning

The warning comes as heavy showers, lightning and hail

iStock

Tornado warning issued by Met Office as funnel cloud threat looms in South East

The Met Office has issued a tornado warning, with the possibility of a funnel cloud forming across parts of southern England, as the region faces thunderstorms following an unusually dry spring.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said on Wednesday that it was “not out of the question that we could see a funnel cloud, maybe even a brief tornado across parts of the South East.” The warning comes as heavy showers, lightning and hail are forecast to affect southern areas, while northern regions enjoy largely fine and sunny weather.

Keep ReadingShow less
​British Chagossians

British Chagossians demonstrate in Westminster asking for the right to determine their own future on October 07, 2024.

Getty Images

UK temporarily blocked from finalising Chagos Islands deal

THE UK government has been temporarily stopped from finalising a deal with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, after a High Court judge granted an injunction on Thursday.

The injunction prevents Britain from going ahead with an agreement that would transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while allowing the UK to keep control of the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean.

Keep ReadingShow less
Police asked to step in as bin strike hits Birmingham again

Council has warned household rubbish collections would be disrupted

Police asked to step in as bin strike hits Birmingham again

Alexander Brock

WEST MIDLANDS Police has been urged to maintain its presence at Birmingham’s waste depots, as rubbish collections were again hit by picket line protests.

The city’s all-out bin strike, triggered by a dispute between the city council and Unite the union, caused fresh disruption on Monday (19) morning, with the local authority blaming striking bin workers at its three depots.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Anti-Islam posts’ land Reform councillor James Lee in controversy

James Lee

‘Anti-Islam posts’ land Reform councillor James Lee in controversy

Eleanor Storey

NORFOLK’S newest councillor has found himself in hot water just days into the role, following the emergence of social media posts in which he said Islam should be banned and Muslims deported.

James ‘Jimmi’ Lee, who was elected to represent Acle for Reform at a Broadland Council byelection last Thursday (15), is at the centre of a row over the messages on his X account.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves will also outline steps taken by the UK government to reduce interest rates and provide economic stability.(Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reeves to highlight UK trade deals at G7 summit

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves arrived in Banff, Canada, on Monday for a two-day G7 summit with finance ministers from leading democracies. Reeves is expected to focus on the UK’s recent trade deals and economic performance.

She said, “This Government is laser-focused on delivering for the British people. That’s why in the past two weeks we have struck three major deals with the US, EU and India that will kickstart economic growth and put more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc