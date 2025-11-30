Cyclone Ditwah: India joins Sri Lanka’s rescue efforts; 193 dead, 228 missing

SRI LANKA continued rescue and relief work on Sunday with support from India after floods, landslides and damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said at 12 pm on Sunday that 193 people had died and 228 were missing since Thursday.

The DMC said 9,68,304 people from 2,66,114 families were affected by the severe weather. India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and the Indian Air Force are assisting Sri Lankan authorities in ongoing operations.

“@NDRFHQ personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on social media.

India sent two urban search and rescue teams with 80 NDRF personnel under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Two Chetak helicopters from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant also joined the rescue efforts.

A Chetak helicopter rescued a family of four stranded on a rooftop on Saturday. “A family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from @IN_R11Vikrant on 29 November 2025. They were safely airlifted and brought to a secure location. #OperationSagarBandhu continues as India stands with the people of Sri Lanka,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on social media.

The Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. “IAF transport aircraft are earmarked for large-scale evacuation of Indian nationals, with multiple missions planned from Trivandrum and Hindan,” the Indian Air Force posted.

Relief material, including Bhishm cubes and medical supplies, is also being airlifted. Two IAF transport aircraft — C-130J and IL-76 — delivered nearly 21 tonnes of supplies in Colombo on Saturday.

INS Sukanya, carrying more humanitarian aid, has left Visakhapatnam and is expected to reach Sri Lanka soon, officials said.

According to an official gazette dated Friday and released on Saturday, Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency across the island. District secretaries have been given spending discretion of up to 50 million Sri Lankan rupees.

Flood alerts have been issued for most eastern suburbs of Colombo, with residents advised to move to safer areas. Colombo District Secretary Prasanna Ginige said the alerts were due to the River Kelani rising to dangerous levels and that schools in affected areas were being used as relief centres.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said it is assisting stranded Indian passengers. “@Indiainsl is facilitating the swift return home of the Indian passengers stranded in. Evacuation flights by @IAF_MCC and commercial airlines being facilitated today. Every stranded Indian will reach home at the earliest,” it said.

It added that distressed Indian citizens anywhere in Sri Lanka may contact the emergency number +94 773727832, including on WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies)