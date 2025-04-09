Skip to content
Canadian prime minister visits BAPS temple in Toronto during Ram Navami celebrations

Ram Navami marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival, which honours Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The final day celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, one of the most worshipped deities in Hinduism.

Mark-Carney-BAPS-Temple

Carney’s visit comes weeks before the federal elections scheduled for April 28. (Photo: X/@MarkJCarney)

Apr 09, 2025
CANADIAN prime minister Mark Carney visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Sunday as part of Ram Navami celebrations. He joined members of the Hindu community to mark the occasion.

"Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday (Sunday) for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami!," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Carney’s visit comes weeks before the federal elections scheduled for April 28.

Cabinet Minister Anita Anand also marked the occasion. “So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to

@baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami!” she posted.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that works with the Hindu community in Canada, responded to the visit by pointing to ongoing challenges faced by the community.

"The past few years have posed significant challenges for the Hindu community, which numbers over a million. Known for abiding by rules and laws, Hindus seamlessly assimilate into the cultures they move to. Despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they maintain a low profile and often refrain from engaging in political decisions. This sometimes leads to under-representation, leaving the community vulnerable," the Hindu Canadian Foundation said on X.

In another post, it added, "The recent surge in anti-Hindu sentiment, fuelled by rising separatist groups, has deeply affected every Hindu Canadian. Addressing these pressing issues will be a critical focus for the upcoming government."

BAPS Toronto is a major Hindu temple operated by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. In 2022, the temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti by what authorities said were “Canadian Khalistani extremists” in an apparent hate crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

